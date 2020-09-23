The US magazine Time has included tennis star Osaka Naomi on its list of the 100 most influential people for the second year in a row.

Osaka recently won her second US Open title. She was included among the "Icons" on the list for 2020 released on Tuesday.

Maya Moore of the Women's National Basketball Association praised Osaka for standing up to racism during the recent tournament.

Moore wrote, "It took incredible focus, courage and intentionality to carry herself the way she did. To use her gifts and talents, her voice and her platform, to honor the preciousness of Black and brown lives."