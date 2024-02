TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Benesse and others have announced the launch of an AI service for preschoolers called AI "Shimajiro."

When children talk to the doll, the generative AI responds in the character's voice, allowing them to play educational games together.

AI "Shimajiro" is designed to recognize even the difficult-to-understand speech of children. It aims to provide a learning environment for preschoolers, even when parents are busy.

Source: FNN