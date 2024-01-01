Entertainment | Mar 18

'Adult Coloring Contest' Exhibition Features Works from Ages 2 to 107

HYOGO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - An exhibition showcasing the winning entries of an 'Adult Coloring Contest,' where anyone can easily complete a professional-looking painting, is currently open in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture.

'Adult Coloring' provides pre-drawn outlines, allowing even those who struggle with drawing to create a realistic painting.

The exhibition features approximately 300 pieces selected from over 6,000 entries submitted by contestants aged between 2 and 107.

Visitor: "I'm amazed at how skilled everyone is. They're not just copying the original; they're expressing their own ideas."

The exhibition will run until March 24.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: YOMIURI

