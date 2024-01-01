TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - More than 50 candidates have declared their intention to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7. On June 18, incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike and House of Councillors member Renho both announced their campaign platforms. How do their visions differ?

Koike's 'Three Cities' Vision

At around 10 a.m. on June 18, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, wearing her signature green scarf, announced her campaign pledges for her bid for a third term.

"I am running in this Tokyo gubernatorial election with the slogan 'Tokyo Great Reform 3.0'. Together with Tokyo residents, we will advance city governance at full speed," Koike declared.

Known for using catchy phrases like "three Cs" to communicate with residents, Koike has introduced a new slogan: "three cities." At the press conference, she outlined her vision for a "Safe City, a Diverse City, and a Smart City."

To achieve these goals, Koike plans to enhance shelters for missile threats, subsidize painless childbirth, and expand the installation of security cameras.

"The ultimate goal is to make Tokyo the best city in the world. This requires protecting the lives and livelihoods of Tokyo residents and preparing for all kinds of dangers and disasters. This is the essence of capital defense," Koike emphasized.

Renho's 'Seven Promises'

About four hours after Koike's announcement, Renho presented her campaign platform.

"Together with you, I aim to create the next Tokyo. As governor, I promise to implement seven commitments," Renho stated.

Her "seven promises" are built around two main pillars: increasing the take-home pay for working generations and achieving genuine administrative and fiscal reforms. Renho stressed the importance of transforming Tokyo so that young people do not have to give up on their dreams.

Renho also criticized the current state of Tokyo's finances.

"Governor Koike boasts about securing 810 billion yen through administrative reforms over eight years. However, upon investigation, the basis for this sum is completely unclear, making it impossible for anyone to verify. It's a black box. I will make this transparent," Renho asserted.

"I will establish a transparent city government where everyone can check the finances," she promised.

Tamogami's Vision for Tokyo

Toshio Tamogami, a former Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff, also announced his campaign pledges on June 18. "I aim to make Tokyo a city recognized worldwide as the capital of Japan," he said.

Ishimaru's Three Pillars of Reform

Former mayor of Akitakata City, Shinji Ishimaru, announced his campaign pledges on June 17, focusing on three pillars of reform: political reconstruction, urban development, and industrial creation.

Comparing Koike and Renho's Disaster Preparedness Pledges

NTV anchor Takahiko Fujii introduced the campaign platforms of Koike, Renho, Ishimaru, and Tamogami on June 17 and 18.

NTV Chief Commentator Izumi Oguri highlighted the top policies of each candidate.

"Governor Koike emphasizes disaster preparedness with her policy of 'capital defense,' aiming to protect residents' lives and livelihoods from various crises. This includes measures like reducing densely populated wooden housing areas in Tokyo's 23 wards and promoting underground power lines," Oguri explained.

"In contrast, Renho's disaster preparedness is ranked seventh in her 'seven promises.' It focuses on ensuring privacy with individual tents, providing toilet trailers that can be used even if the water supply stops, and eliminating concerns about smartphone charging. This suggests she acknowledges some of Koike's policies while aiming to improve them," Oguri added.

Youth Support: Renho vs. Koike

Fujii noted Renho's strong emphasis on youth support.

"Renho advocates increasing young people's take-home pay, enabling them to marry and have children if they wish. She emphasizes genuine measures to counteract the declining birthrate," Oguri stated.

"Her plans include eliminating non-regular employment disparities, progressively regularizing Tokyo's non-regular staff, providing rent subsidies to multi-child households exempt from residential tax, and expanding support for workers in childcare, education, nursing, and healthcare," Oguri elaborated.

"In contrast, Koike's youth support is the second priority in her platform under 'child-rearing and education.' Her pledges include new subsidies for painless childbirth, extending free childcare to the first child, reducing rent burdens for child-rearing households, and creating a new grant-type scholarship system that does not require repayment," Oguri noted.

"Both candidates have similar items on rent and scholarships," Oguri observed.

A Look Back at Eight Years of Koike Administration

Fujii asked whether there was any sense of competition between the incumbent Koike and challenger Renho.

"Renho's 'seven promises' seem to mirror Koike's 'seven zeros' from eight years ago," Oguri noted.

"Additionally, Renho's use of the phrase 'black box' to criticize Koike's claimed 810 billion yen in savings echoes Koike's criticism of the Tokyo LDP eight years ago. Renho, known for her role in administrative reforms during the Democratic Party of Japan government in 2009, presents herself as an expert in this field and promises a transparent city government," Oguri explained.

Policy Focus of Ishimaru and Tamogami

Fujii inquired about the key policies of the other candidates.

"Ishimaru aims to make politics more transparent and understandable, while Tamogami prioritizes disaster resilience, including a week-long supply of water and food," Oguri said.

With more than 50 candidates expected, this election is set to be highly competitive. The official announcement will be made on June 20, with voting taking place on July 7, Tanabata.

Source: 日テレNEWS