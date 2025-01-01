News On Japan
Japan Pressures Foreign Governments to Block Online Casinos Targeting Japanese Users

TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has requested that foreign governments issuing licenses to online casino sites suspend services targeting Japan, according to information obtained from the National Police Agency and other sources.

According to those involved, since May, the National Police Agency has, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asked the governments of seven countries, including Curaçao (a Dutch territory) and Malta, to suspend Japanese-language services and to clearly indicate on their websites that usage from Japan is illegal.

Source: テレ東BIZ

