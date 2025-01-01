Japan’s New LNG-Powered Luxury Liner Asuka III Makes First Call at Hakata Port

FUKUOKA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - Japan’s first new luxury cruise ship in 34 years, the Asuka III, operated by the NYK Group, is 230 meters long and can accommodate up to 744 passengers, and made its inaugural port call at Hakata Port on Monday morning.

The ship features amenities such as a casino and swimming pool, and all 385 guest rooms come with private balconies, offering a premium cruise experience.

Ahead of its first commercial voyage, which begins on July 20th, the vessel docked at Hakata Port, where a welcoming ceremony was held at the Chuo Wharf Cruise Center in Fukuoka’s Hakata Ward starting at 10 a.m.

Asuka III is Japan’s first cruise ship capable of operating on three types of fuel—heavy oil, light oil, and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—as part of efforts to reduce environmental impact.

In another domestic first, LNG was supplied directly to the ship at sea from a dedicated bunkering vessel on the afternoon of July 14th.

Kurose Kei, director of the Port Planning Division at Fukuoka City’s Port and Harbor Promotion Department, explained, "Because the fuel can be transported in large volumes by ship, we’re told it allows for faster supply compared to methods such as tank trucks."

The Asuka III is scheduled to return to Hakata Port in September and will operate three cruise routes departing from Hakata, including itineraries to Jeju Island in South Korea.

Source: KBC