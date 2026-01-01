American Arrested For Repeated Crashes Across Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - A bearded American man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck in central Tokyo on February 14th and repeatedly fleeing crash scenes, with one victim saying the driver appeared to be laughing as he sped away.

Police identified the suspect as Arthur Parker Molinari, 41, who was seen at Tokyo’s Komatsugawa Police Station, and believe he stole the truck in the Marunouchi area before causing a hit-and-run near the Imperial Palace and then another near Tokyo Metro’s Korakuen Station.

Video from the Korakuen area shows the truck turning unnaturally sideways, apparently intruding into the oncoming lane as it moved through the roadway.

Victim: "The truck suddenly backed up with the accelerator floored and slammed into me, and he was smiling when he ran."

Investigators say Molinari then continued a string of hit-and-run incidents, running red lights and driving the wrong way for about 18 kilometers, triggering eight crashes in total and involving 12 cars and motorcycles.

He is suspected of injuring a motorcyclist after a collision, and told investigators that when the accidents happened it felt as if he was inside a video game, adding that he was sorry for causing trouble to the vehicles he hit.

Molinari has partially denied the allegations, telling police that when he passed the motorcycle he heard a sound but believed there were no injuries because he did not see the rider fall.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it will carefully examine the circumstances of the crashes and also investigate whether Molinari had criminal responsibility at the time of the incidents.

Source: FNN