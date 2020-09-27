Bereaved families and others gathered on Sunday to mourn those who perished in an eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan six years ago.
The eruption left 58 people dead and five missing at the popular climbing destination. It was Japan's deadliest volcanic disaster since World War Two.
A memorial service was organized by the village of Otaki in Nagano Prefecture at the foot of the mountain. Mourners faced the mountain and observed a moment of silence at 11:52 AM, the exact moment of the eruption.
Participants were limited this year to bereaved families and village officials because of the coronavirus. There was no speech by a family member, as there has been in past years.
The village lifted its entry restrictions this year on the one peak in Nagano Prefecture that had still been closed to climbers. They now have access to both of Mount Ontake's peaks on the Nagano side, including the one that reopened two years ago.
Shelters have been set up near both summits. But local authorities still face the challenge of raising awareness among climbers, and how to evacuate them quickly in the case of another eruption.
Sep 28
Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, one of Asia's largest short film festivals on Sunday wrapped up its nearly two-week run in Tokyo with online screening, with the top prize awarded to a story of a woman traveling to witness the execution of her son's murderer. (Kyodo)
Sep 28
The coronavirus pandemic has heightened distress felt by unmarried Japanese couples in long-term relationships as they face the prospect that, should one become ill, they would not be afforded the same rights as married couples. (Kyodo)
Sep 27
Japanese actor Takeuchi Yuko has died in an apparent suicide. She was 40 years old.
(NHK)
Sep 27
Okayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old man over the alleged murder and robbery of his neighbor in the mountains of Takahashi City, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 27
Bereaved families and others gathered on Sunday to mourn those who perished in an eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan six years ago.
(NHK)
Sep 26
Tattoos aren't illegal in Japan, but the social stigma against them is severely strong. (soranews24.com)
Sep 25
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting a middle school girl he met online, reports TBS News (Sept. 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 19
A woman fleeing from a molester in Katsushika Ward was attacked a second time after she fled to a koban police box only to find it unmanned, police have revealed, reports NHK (Sept. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 17
Yoshihide Suga's hometown In northeastern Japan and his constituency in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were in festive moods Wednesday as supporters celebrated his election as Japan's new prime minister. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
NHK has learned that residents of a town in western Japan oppose a plan to build a cemetery for Muslims.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, her agency said, following what investigative sources believe was a suicide. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Japanese police have been using a system that can match photos of people who have been previously arrested with images gathered by surveillance cameras and social media, police officials said Saturday, a move that could raise concerns about privacy violations. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
On 11 September it was reported that a man in his 80s was released on parole from Kumamoto Prison after serving a life sentence of 61 years. (soranews24.com)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The majority of Japan’s women’s underwear thieves choose easy marks: garments hanging outside the residences of their female owners. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 11
Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Friday, said she wants to "respect as much as possible" the feelings of her eldest daughter Princess Mako, whose marriage to her boyfriend has been postponed for nearly two years.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 09
Japanese actor Iseya Yusuke, who has starred in numerous movies and TV dramas, has been arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
(NHK)