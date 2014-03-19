Many universities in Japan are set to partially resume in-person classes in the second half of the current academic year, which starts in autumn, while taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Most schools are expected to adopt a hybrid system in which both online and face-to-face systems are used to reduce infection risks.

With the coronavirus crisis persisting in the country, universities are concerned about clusters of infections, but students are eagerly awaiting the full restart of in-person classes.

The University of Tokyo will reduce the number of students at its Komaba campus in Meguro Ward, where first- and second-year students take classes, to one-third of the usual level.

The university will conduct compulsory courses, such as language classes, in person on even numbered weeks and online on odd numbered weeks. Face-to-face classes are expected to account for 20 to 30 percent of all classes for first-year students and 10 to 20 percent for students in their second years, according to the university.