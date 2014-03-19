Japan will relax from October its border restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus to allow entry for new visa applicants other than tourists from all regions.

The change was announced Friday during a meeting of the governments subcommittee on the virus and was set to be approved at the subsequent meeting of the governments virus task force, in a long-anticipated move to relax the nations strict travel restrictions. The restrictions were introduced in April as a temporary border control measure aimed at curbing transmission of the virus.

Under the existing travel controls, travelers from 159 countries and regions have been denied entry in principle.

So far, exceptions have been made for foreign nationals with valid residence statuses, some newcomers in urgent situations as well as certain visa applicants whose families live in Japan or whose presence is necessary for their employer to continue business operations.

The relaxed border control measures, which will come into force on Thursday, will apply to new residents with permission to stay more than three months, regardless of where they come from.

With the revision, which will not cover tourists, non-Japanese nationals will be allowed to travel to Japan in phases, for reasons including to provide medical services, engage in cultural activities or carry out educational activities.

Following the change, the scope of eligible applicants will be expanded to include privately financed international students. Since August the government has been in the process of resuming visa processing for government-sponsored students. The revised regulations will also cover visiting relatives using a family stay visa.

Travelers from regions with higher coronavirus infection numbers will be subject to stricter entry procedures.