Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, one of Asia's largest short film festivals on Sunday wrapped up its nearly two-week run in Tokyo with online screening, with the top prize awarded to a story of a woman traveling to witness the execution of her son's murderer.

"November 1st" directed by Britain-based Charlie Manton won the George Lucas Award, or the Grand Prix award, for the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia this year. The event itself, which began on Sept. 16, is certified by the Academy Awards.

Winner of the Japan program, also eligible for the Academy Awards nomination, is the 20-minute work "Birdland" directed by Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Kogahara that follows the story of a bedridden old man and his memories of his late wife.