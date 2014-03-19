Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, one of Asia's largest short film festivals on Sunday wrapped up its nearly two-week run in Tokyo with online screening, with the top prize awarded to a story of a woman traveling to witness the execution of her son's murderer.
"November 1st" directed by Britain-based Charlie Manton won the George Lucas Award, or the Grand Prix award, for the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia this year. The event itself, which began on Sept. 16, is certified by the Academy Awards.
Winner of the Japan program, also eligible for the Academy Awards nomination, is the 20-minute work "Birdland" directed by Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Kogahara that follows the story of a bedridden old man and his memories of his late wife.
Sep 28
Sep 28
The coronavirus pandemic has heightened distress felt by unmarried Japanese couples in long-term relationships as they face the prospect that, should one become ill, they would not be afforded the same rights as married couples. (Kyodo)
Sep 27
Japanese actor Takeuchi Yuko has died in an apparent suicide. She was 40 years old.
(NHK)
Sep 27
Okayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old man over the alleged murder and robbery of his neighbor in the mountains of Takahashi City, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 27
Bereaved families and others gathered on Sunday to mourn those who perished in an eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan six years ago.
(NHK)
Sep 26
Tattoos aren't illegal in Japan, but the social stigma against them is severely strong. (soranews24.com)
Sep 25
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting a middle school girl he met online, reports TBS News (Sept. 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 19
A woman fleeing from a molester in Katsushika Ward was attacked a second time after she fled to a koban police box only to find it unmanned, police have revealed, reports NHK (Sept. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 17
Yoshihide Suga's hometown In northeastern Japan and his constituency in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were in festive moods Wednesday as supporters celebrated his election as Japan's new prime minister. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
NHK has learned that residents of a town in western Japan oppose a plan to build a cemetery for Muslims.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, her agency said, following what investigative sources believe was a suicide. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Japanese police have been using a system that can match photos of people who have been previously arrested with images gathered by surveillance cameras and social media, police officials said Saturday, a move that could raise concerns about privacy violations. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
On 11 September it was reported that a man in his 80s was released on parole from Kumamoto Prison after serving a life sentence of 61 years. (soranews24.com)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The majority of Japan’s women’s underwear thieves choose easy marks: garments hanging outside the residences of their female owners. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 11
Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Friday, said she wants to "respect as much as possible" the feelings of her eldest daughter Princess Mako, whose marriage to her boyfriend has been postponed for nearly two years.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 09
Japanese actor Iseya Yusuke, who has starred in numerous movies and TV dramas, has been arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
(NHK)