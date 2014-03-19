Former Toshiba memory unit Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, will postpone plans for an initial public offering, Nikkei learned on Sunday.
Tighter U.S. restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies, a Kioxia client, had clouded the outlook for the Japanese company. Investors had also expressed skepticism at the smaller-than-expected size of new shares to be issued -- just over $800 million, according to the initial prospectus -- saying it is a far cry from what is needed to fund its investment plans.
Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory Holdings, was planning to announce its offering price on Monday. If the shares had debuted on Oct. 6 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as scheduled, the company was expected to list at a valuation of 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) and would have been Japan's largest IPO this year.
Sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei that the company would not give up its IPO and will try rescheduling it around the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.
But one industry source told the Nikkei Asian Review that "Huawei concerns will hardly be solved in the next three to four months," and questioned whether conditions for an IPO will improve by then.
Flash memory used in smartphones makes up around 40% of Kioxia's sales. The U.S. Department of Commerce's tighter restrictions on Huawei came into force on Sept. 15, and Kioxia has been unable to count on its business with the Chinese company since then. Huawei accounts for less than 10% of Kioxia's sales.
Sep 28
Growing numbers of Tokyo-based companies are considering relocating some of their functions to other parts of Japan, spurred by a desire to minimize risks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions. (Bloomberg)
Sep 28
Cases of fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan.
(Japan Times)
Sep 28
Japanese household consumption is likely to be boosted by a spending spree before too long, as the government introduced cash handouts after the pandemic hit the economy. But in the meantime, statistics show that Japan's consumption has plunged the most among advanced economies. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The new coronavirus has people everywhere avoiding crowded spaces, and in Japan that includes temples. The number of services for the traditional Buddhist holidays of Bon and Higan has fallen, putting some temples under financial strain. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Former Toshiba memory unit Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, will postpone plans for an initial public offering, Nikkei learned on Sunday. (Nikkei)
Sep 19
The key inflation gauge went negative again last month, driven down by government discounts meant to boost consumer spending and help the pandemic-hit travel industry. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
The former chairman of Japan Life Co, a now-bankrupt company, was arrested Friday along with 13 others on suspicion of running a "rental owner" investment scam involving clothing, jewelry and other goods it claimed had health benefits, police said.
(Japan Today)
Sep 18
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hit the ground running on day one, meeting with ministers in charge of top policy goals from cutting red tape and digitizing the government to combating the new coronavirus. (Nikkei)
Sep 18
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to keep their current monetary-easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Sep 18
Developers have released the details of a major construction project that's underway in central Tokyo.
(NHK)
Sep 17
Two of Japan's largest rail operators now expect to report their largest full-year net losses since their 1987 privatization, as the coronavirus pandemic brings a deep and potentially long-lasting slump in passenger traffic. (Nikkei)
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 16
A former aide to Carlos Ghosn has fronted a Japanese court over allegations of financial misconduct related to the under-reporting of pay promised to the ex-Nissan chief. (FRANCE 24 English)
Sep 16
Gambling and casinos in Japan have not been legal for all that long. When looking at the history of casinos, it is easy to say that the future should be brighter than the past. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 10
Workers in Japan may be looking beyond the pandemic. A government survey says their view of business conditions has improved, for the fourth month in a row. One index fell and that was for restaurants.
(NHK)
Sep 08
A key gauge of business conditions in Japan rose slightly in July, but the uptick was not enough to change the assessment of the economy as "worsening".
(NHK)
Sep 07
Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
A powerful typhoon threatening record-breaking wind and rain for Japan has put companies and transportation networks on high alert, with some moving to cut operations starting this weekend. (Nikkei)