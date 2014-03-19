Japanese household consumption is likely to be boosted by a spending spree before too long, as the government introduced cash handouts after the pandemic hit the economy. But in the meantime, statistics show that Japan's consumption has plunged the most among advanced economies.
Monthly retail sales in most advanced economies are higher than they were before the pandemic. But in Japan they are still below pre-pandemic levels and household savings and cash are now at a record high. To induce people to spend more of these hoards, efforts to further digitize the economy will be essential.
In the April to June quarter, annualized household expenditures in Japan totaled 266 trillion yen ($2.5 trillion), down 9% versus the previous quarter. Monthly retail sales in July were 3% lower than in June.
Other advanced economies are recovering faster. Retail sales for the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development rose, on average, above the pre-pandemic level in June.
But Google mobility data indicates people in these countries were not visiting shopping districts in June and July in large numbers, suggesting that many people are shopping online instead. Cash handouts from governments also buttressed online spending.
In Japan, the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in the spring, keeping people at home and their money unspent. Tokyo rushed to implement policies to support the household sector. One of the key policies was cash handouts: 100,000 yen (about $950) per person. While this will make a big dent in Japan's coffers, the policy has still not induced households to spend as much as the government expected.
Cash and deposits held by households reached a record 1,030 trillion yen at the end of June, up 30 trillion yen from three months earlier. This is in stark contrast to the U.S., where consumers have been spending their own pandemic cash handouts from the government and boosting the economy.
So what is holding back the consumption splurge in Japan? Some have suggested that there is more development needed in the e-commerce sector.
Sep 28
Growing numbers of Tokyo-based companies are considering relocating some of their functions to other parts of Japan, spurred by a desire to minimize risks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions. (Bloomberg)
Sep 28
Cases of fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan.
(Japan Times)
Sep 28
Japanese household consumption is likely to be boosted by a spending spree before too long, as the government introduced cash handouts after the pandemic hit the economy. But in the meantime, statistics show that Japan's consumption has plunged the most among advanced economies. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The new coronavirus has people everywhere avoiding crowded spaces, and in Japan that includes temples. The number of services for the traditional Buddhist holidays of Bon and Higan has fallen, putting some temples under financial strain. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Former Toshiba memory unit Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, will postpone plans for an initial public offering, Nikkei learned on Sunday. (Nikkei)
Sep 19
The key inflation gauge went negative again last month, driven down by government discounts meant to boost consumer spending and help the pandemic-hit travel industry. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
The former chairman of Japan Life Co, a now-bankrupt company, was arrested Friday along with 13 others on suspicion of running a "rental owner" investment scam involving clothing, jewelry and other goods it claimed had health benefits, police said.
(Japan Today)
Sep 18
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hit the ground running on day one, meeting with ministers in charge of top policy goals from cutting red tape and digitizing the government to combating the new coronavirus. (Nikkei)
Sep 18
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to keep their current monetary-easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Sep 18
Developers have released the details of a major construction project that's underway in central Tokyo.
(NHK)
Sep 17
Two of Japan's largest rail operators now expect to report their largest full-year net losses since their 1987 privatization, as the coronavirus pandemic brings a deep and potentially long-lasting slump in passenger traffic. (Nikkei)
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 16
A former aide to Carlos Ghosn has fronted a Japanese court over allegations of financial misconduct related to the under-reporting of pay promised to the ex-Nissan chief. (FRANCE 24 English)
Sep 16
Gambling and casinos in Japan have not been legal for all that long. When looking at the history of casinos, it is easy to say that the future should be brighter than the past. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 10
Workers in Japan may be looking beyond the pandemic. A government survey says their view of business conditions has improved, for the fourth month in a row. One index fell and that was for restaurants.
(NHK)
Sep 08
A key gauge of business conditions in Japan rose slightly in July, but the uptick was not enough to change the assessment of the economy as "worsening".
(NHK)
Sep 07
Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
A powerful typhoon threatening record-breaking wind and rain for Japan has put companies and transportation networks on high alert, with some moving to cut operations starting this weekend. (Nikkei)