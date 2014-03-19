Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Japan
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Japan's Pacific Ocean coast off Honshu Island on Sunday, the country's meteorological agency reported.

The agency said the quake occurred around 1.13 a.m. local time (0400GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

Nagano and Aichi states were also jolted by the earthquake

No tsunami alert was issued.

Sep 27
Sep 26
Two Japanese listed as potential Nobel winners
Two Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US scientific information service firm. This year's winners will be announced starting from October 5. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan may see resurgence of coronavirus cases, experts warn
Japan could face a resurgence of coronavirus infections, although the number of cases has been on a downward trend since late July, a group of experts on virus prevention said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Sep 19
Japanese scientist and team win Ig Nobel for putting alligator on gas
An international research team including a Japanese scientist on Thursday won the Ig Nobel Acoustics prize after showing that an alligator’s pitch rises after it inhales helium-enriched air. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 aims to probe asteroid '1998KY26' in 2031
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 12
Elderly in Japan to get flu vaccine first
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1. (NHK)
Sep 11
2 prefectures at worst stage over hospital beds
A government panel on the coronavirus outbreak says two prefectures, Okinawa and Ishikawa, still remain at the worst of the four stages in hospital bed availability. (NHK)
Sep 08
Sharp says its air purification technology can reduce airborne coronavirus
Sharp Corp. said Monday that research by the firm has shown that its air purifying technology is able to reduce airborne coronavirus particles, claiming it as a world first. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Sep 03
COVID-19 antibody survey starts
Japanese researchers have begun a large-scale survey to check blood samples from coronavirus survivors to see how long antibodies remain in the human body. (NHK)
Sep 03
JAXA: Hayabusa2 capsule to be released on Dec. 5
Japan's space agency says its probe Hayabusa2 is scheduled to release in early December a capsule believed to contain samples of an asteroid. (NHK)
Aug 29
Abe vows COVID-19 vaccinations for all Japan citizens by mid-2021
Vaccinations for the novel coronavirus will be secured for all citizens by the first half of next year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced during a news conference Friday in which he put forward a series of policy packages and revisions that, together, represent a shift in the country’s comprehensive strategy to suppress the pandemic. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
Japan's 'flying car' gets off the ground, with a rider aboard
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory. (Japan Today)
Aug 28
Butterfly endemic to southern Japanese islands feared extinct
The Environment Ministry said Thursday that a species of small butterfly endemic to southern Japanese islands is feared to have gone extinct as all artificially-bred butterflies and worms of the type have died. (Kyodo)
Aug 27
Japan researchers say ozone effective in neutralising coronavirus
Japanese researchers said on Wednesday that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas. (Reuters)
Aug 27
Heatstroke sends 8,388 to hospitals across Japan in July
The number of people taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke symptoms in Japan in July tumbled about 50 percent from a year before to 8,388, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Aug 25
Do cloth masks work? Supercomputer Fugaku says yes
Masks made of nonwoven fabric performed best in a Japanese supercomputer model of their ability to block virus-carrying respiratory droplets, but other types of masks also showed effectiveness. (Nikkei)
Aug 23
Ball of light observed over Tokyo
People in the Tokyo metropolitan area say they have witnessed what appeared to be a ball of light falling from the sky. (NHK)
Aug 23
Mask-wearing during labor to prevent infection stirs debate
The requirement by many hospitals in Japan that women wear face masks while in labor to prevent coronavirus transmission has stirred debate among new mothers online, with some saying it was distressing while others argue it is essential to reduce infection risks. (Japan Today)
Aug 23
Heat wave poses challenge to medical system already hit by virus
As a heat wave continues to grip much of Japan and send thousands to hospital with heat-related illnesses, medical workers worry that the similarity of symptoms to COVID-19 may place extra pressure on a health care system already creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Today)