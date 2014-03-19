Japan's Buddhist temples struggle as pandemic drags on
Nikkei -- Sep 28
The new coronavirus has people everywhere avoiding crowded spaces, and in Japan that includes temples. The number of services for the traditional Buddhist holidays of Bon and Higan has fallen, putting some temples under financial strain.

Temples were already facing a falling number of parishioners because of Japan's shrinking population, and the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. "If the situation continues, it could lead some temples to close," said one expert. "Each denomination should consider some kind of organizational support."

"The number of visits I made to parishioners fell sharply this summer," said the 44-year-old chief priest of a temple in the Osaka Prefecture city of Sakai. About 270 households attend services at his temple. "If the coronavirus drags on, I'm not sure I can maintain my relationship with them."

In a normal year, the temple offers a Bon service called Tanagyo, which involves the priest going to temple members' homes and reciting sutras as part of a memorial service for their ancestors. Offerings during the Bon season often exceed 1.5 million yen ($14,200), and they are used to pay for temple maintenance and to cover the monks' salaries.

In previous years the priest would visit almost every household, but this year the situation changed completely. From July, one household after another declined his Tanagyo visits. The priest is thorough in trying to prevent any spread of the infection, checking his temperature every morning. But many households have older family members who are at risk of developing serious cases of the disease, and others have children who were not able to return home for the holiday. As a result, they put off holding the ceremony. The amount of donations this year was less than half that of previous years.

Temples were in a difficult situation even before the pandemic. Their main source of revenue was donations that came in from memorial services, including those during Bon in late summer and Higan around the vernal and autumnal equinoxes. Worshippers had supported the temples' operations, but the declining birthrate and shrinking population meant less income for temples.

More than 40% of temples reported an annual income of less than 3 million yen in a 2015 survey by the Jodo Shinshu Hongwanji-ha Research Institute. About one in four priests said they "could not get by at all" on their temple income. It is not uncommon for priests to have second jobs or pick up part-time work, and 20% of temples were considering closing or merging with another temple in the future.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Sep 28
Tokyo HQs no longer such a capital idea for Japan Inc.
Growing numbers of Tokyo-based companies are considering relocating some of their functions to other parts of Japan, spurred by a desire to minimize risks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Saudi Arabia sends blue ammonia to Japan in world-first shipment
The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions. (Bloomberg)
Sep 28
Many in Japan receiving coronavirus subsidies illegally
Cases of fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan. (Japan Times)
Sep 28
Digitization key to a Japanese consumer spending spree
Japanese household consumption is likely to be boosted by a spending spree before too long, as the government introduced cash handouts after the pandemic hit the economy. But in the meantime, statistics show that Japan's consumption has plunged the most among advanced economies. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Japan's Buddhist temples struggle as pandemic drags on
The new coronavirus has people everywhere avoiding crowded spaces, and in Japan that includes temples. The number of services for the traditional Buddhist holidays of Bon and Higan has fallen, putting some temples under financial strain. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Japanese chipmaker Kioxia to delay IPO amid US-China tensions
Former Toshiba memory unit Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, will postpone plans for an initial public offering, Nikkei learned on Sunday. (Nikkei)
Sep 19
Inflation in Japan goes negative on Go To Travel discounts
The key inflation gauge went negative again last month, driven down by government discounts meant to boost consumer spending and help the pandemic-hit travel industry. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
Ex-chairman of bankrupt Japan Life, 13 others arrested over fraud
The former chairman of Japan Life Co, a now-bankrupt company, was arrested Friday along with 13 others on suspicion of running a "rental owner" investment scam involving clothing, jewelry and other goods it claimed had health benefits, police said. (Japan Today)
Sep 18
Japan's new leader wants Suganomics to take off immediately
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hit the ground running on day one, meeting with ministers in charge of top policy goals from cutting red tape and digitizing the government to combating the new coronavirus. (Nikkei)
Sep 18
BOJ keeps policy unchanged
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to keep their current monetary-easing policy unchanged. (NHK)
Sep 18
Plan for Japan's tallest building unveiled
Developers have released the details of a major construction project that's underway in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Sep 17
No visitors, less commuting -- Japan's railways enter dark tunnel
Two of Japan's largest rail operators now expect to report their largest full-year net losses since their 1987 privatization, as the coronavirus pandemic brings a deep and potentially long-lasting slump in passenger traffic. (Nikkei)
Sep 16
Japan's e-money service fraud widens; 5 other operators involved
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Sep 16
Nissan executive pleads not guilty at Ghosn fraud trial in Japan
A former aide to Carlos Ghosn has fronted a Japanese court over allegations of financial misconduct related to the under-reporting of pay promised to the ex-Nissan chief. (FRANCE 24 English)
Sep 16
The future of casinos in Japan
Gambling and casinos in Japan have not been legal for all that long. When looking at the history of casinos, it is easy to say that the future should be brighter than the past. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Amazon's Japan unit to return 2 billion yen to suppliers
Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Worker sentiment up, except at restaurants
Workers in Japan may be looking beyond the pandemic. A government survey says their view of business conditions has improved, for the fourth month in a row. One index fell and that was for restaurants. (NHK)
Sep 08
Index gains, but Japan economy still 'worsening'
A key gauge of business conditions in Japan rose slightly in July, but the uptick was not enough to change the assessment of the economy as "worsening". (NHK)
Sep 07
Women bear brunt of Japan's pandemic job losses
Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
Supertyphoon menaces businesses in flood-hit southwest Japan
A powerful typhoon threatening record-breaking wind and rain for Japan has put companies and transportation networks on high alert, with some moving to cut operations starting this weekend. (Nikkei)