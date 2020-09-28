The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 78 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Monday.

The daily figure fell below the 100 mark for the first time since last Wednesday.

The preliminary figure at 3 p.m. brought the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to 25,335.

東京都によりますと、28日に都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は78人でした。5日ぶりに100人を下回りました。 感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から90代の男女78人です。年代別に見ると20代が最も多い26人で、次いで30代が15人、40代が13人、50代が9人でした。重症化リスクの高い60代以上は12人、10代以下は3人でした。重症の患者は前の日から3人減って26人となりました。これで都内の感染者は2万5336人です。また、都内で死亡した感染者は27日時点で400人となり、小池都知事は「4