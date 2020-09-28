The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 78 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Monday.
The daily figure fell below the 100 mark for the first time since last Wednesday.
The preliminary figure at 3 p.m. brought the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to 25,335.
東京都によりますと、28日に都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は78人でした。5日ぶりに100人を下回りました。 感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から90代の男女78人です。年代別に見ると20代が最も多い26人で、次いで30代が15人、40代が13人、50代が9人でした。重症化リスクの高い60代以上は12人、10代以下は3人でした。重症の患者は前の日から3人減って26人となりました。これで都内の感染者は2万5336人です。また、都内で死亡した感染者は27日時点で400人となり、小池都知事は「4
Sep 29
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly offeirng to pay a high school girl for sex inside a toilet in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the imperial family and great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, has been diagnosed with heart failure, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
(NHK)
Sep 29
The death of Japanese actor Yuko Takeuchi has once again started a conversation on Japan's high suicide rate. (WION)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)
Sep 29
Japan will consider easing a rule on eating at movie theaters, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday, in an additional relaxation amid a recent decline in the number of novel coronavirus infections. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is planning to turn Japan's largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. into a wholly-owned company through a takeover bid, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
China is on an arduous long march to eradicate poverty. In Japan, inequalities remain despite economic growth. Our correspondents take a closer look at the countries' quest for prosperity. (CNA Insider)
Sep 29
Tokyo Disneyland has opened a new area of attractions on Monday based on the movie "Beauty and the Beast."
(NHK)
Sep 29
It’s midnight. Tokyo. Tsukiji. I need to go for a walk — through some dark alleys on a Saturday night. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Sep 28
Growing numbers of Tokyo-based companies are considering relocating some of their functions to other parts of Japan, spurred by a desire to minimize risks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions. (Bloomberg)
Sep 28
Cases of fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan.
(Japan Times)
Sep 28
The Japanese government is considering boosting the capacity of the country's authorized nurseries and other facilities for preschoolers by some 120,000 over the four years from fiscal 2021, it was learned Saturday. (Japan Times)
Sep 28
Japanese household consumption is likely to be boosted by a spending spree before too long, as the government introduced cash handouts after the pandemic hit the economy. But in the meantime, statistics show that Japan's consumption has plunged the most among advanced economies. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, one of Asia's largest short film festivals on Sunday wrapped up its nearly two-week run in Tokyo with online screening, with the top prize awarded to a story of a woman traveling to witness the execution of her son's murderer. (Kyodo)
Sep 28
The 28-year-old Shodai has won his first title in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, with 13 wins and two losses.
(NHK)
Sep 28
The new coronavirus has people everywhere avoiding crowded spaces, and in Japan that includes temples. The number of services for the traditional Buddhist holidays of Bon and Higan has fallen, putting some temples under financial strain. (Nikkei)