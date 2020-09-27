The 28-year-old Shodai has won his first title in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, with 13 wins and two losses.

Shodai, who holds the third-highest rank of Sekiwake, clinched the Emperor's Cup on the final day on Sunday by beating his immediate runner-up, rank-and-file Tobizaru.

The two Yokozuna Grand Champions, Hakuho and Kakuryu, were absent from the tournament due to injuries.

Shodai has repeatedly been among the frontrunners over the past year before his first win in this tournament.

Shodai is the first wrestler from southern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture to win a tournament.