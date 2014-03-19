Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly offeirng to pay a high school girl for sex inside a toilet in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 28).

In April, Takuji Yoshimoto allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, 16, in a stall of a men’s toilet inside a building in the ward while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Yoshimoto denied the allegations. “It was not clear that she was under 18,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yoshimoto met the girl via Twitter. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, she was having difficulty finding part-time work, police said.

During their exchange on Twitter, the suspect said that he would pay 100,000 yen in cash to the girl in exchange for carrying out the act. However, he left the scene without paying her.