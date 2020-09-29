The Tokyo Metropolitan government says 212 people were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus in the capital on Tuesday.
The daily toll topped 200 for the first time in three days.
In Tokyo, the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 25,547.
Sep 30
Spate of stolen pigs, cows and produce sparks fears in Japan, but the media is preoccupied with the nationality of the criminals. (soranews24.com)
Sep 30
An average price of land in Japan this year fell 0.6 percent from last year for the first decline in three years as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in land demand for commercial operations such as hotels and shops, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems. (Kyodo)
Sep 30
Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A man in his 40s was shot in the parking lot of a ramen restaurant in Miyada, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday, in what police said was a gang-related shooting. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has announced a takeover bid worth about 40 billion dollars to acquire a 100 percent stake in its wireless subsidiary NTT Docomo.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The Japanese Embassy in Indonesia says a Japanese man has died and others have suffered from poisoning symptoms after drinking moonshine in the country.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Sep 30
Astronauts staying at the International Space Station are set to get a taste of canned mackerel made by Japanese high school students.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The National Police Agency plans to move safety lectures for certain driver’s license renewals online as part of the government’s push to digitalize administrative procedures and as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, agency officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Honda Motor is introducing work-from-home allowances and rearranging its office spaces in the latest sign that large Japanese companies confronting COVID-19 are making gradual but permanent revisions to their corporate cultures. (Nikkei)
Sep 30
Japan's education minister Hagiuda Koichi says he will ask universities to let foreign students attend extra classes to make up for lost opportunities to study because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Sep 30
An operator of a bullet-train network in Japan has developed a computer system to keep trains safe from severe flooding. Officials at East Japan Railway say their technology ensures Shinkansen trains can be moved.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly offeirng to pay a high school girl for sex inside a toilet in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the imperial family and great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, has been diagnosed with heart failure, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 78 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Monday.
(NHK)
Sep 29
The death of Japanese actor Yuko Takeuchi has once again started a conversation on Japan's high suicide rate. (WION)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)