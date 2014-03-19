Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei.

"There are serious issues before us right now. The prime minister has made the right decision to focus on resolving those problems," Nikai said in an interview in which he expressed support for "bold" stimulus if necessary to shore up the economy.

Nikai -- who became the LDP's longest-serving secretary-general this month, with more than four years in the role -- is the party's biggest political heavyweight. His political power and instincts were on display with his early endorsement of Suga after Shinzo Abe's abrupt resignation last month, which all but guaranteed the ascent of a candidate who had then been considered a dark horse.

Since Suga took office, there has been much talk about whether he will dissolve the lower house of parliament for a snap election, a move that can put a leader on firmer political footing by providing a clear mandate from the public. An election must take place by October of next year, when the terms of lower house members are set to end.

Suga's administration enjoys a strong approval rating -- 74% in a Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, the third-highest ever for a new cabinet -- and some in the Suga government and the LDP say the new prime minister should call an election soon to take advantage of this good will. But he could risk drawing flak if he does so while the coronavirus remains a threat.

Nikai said dissolving the lower house is "not something that should be decided lightly by following opinion polls and rumors."