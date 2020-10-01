Tokyo Stock Exchange officials have announced the bourse will reopen on Friday after a technical glitch halted trading for the whole day on Thursday.
The problem prevented the system from sending out stock prices and trading data, and forced officials to call off trading shortly before the exchange was due to open at 9 AM.
The officials said they were planning to replace hardware in time to have the TSE reopen on Friday morning.
Earlier, TSE President and CEO Miyahara Koichiro apologized to investors for the outage.
Miyahara said, "We feel a great sense of responsibility. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the problem and do whatever is necessary to ensure it doesn't happen again."
He conceded the timing was unfortunate given the government is considering a plan to create an international financial center within Japan.
The outage meant investors were unable to trade any of the roughly 3,700 shares listed on the exchange. Brokerages across the country were inundated with calls from customers.
Exchanges in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo also shut for the day. They use the same system as Tokyo to execute trades. The exchange in Osaka was the exception. It remained open.
This is the first time the TSE has shut down for an entire day since trading was fully computerized in 1999.
The system was developed by Japanese tech giant Fujitsu. The company says it's looking into the problem.
Oct 02
A 35-year-old man in custody over the alleged fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend this week has told police that he carried out the crime after she refused to get back together with him, reports TBS News (Oct. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
Popular Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara is set to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend within the year, her agency said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Officials in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward are asking people to visit a virtual version of the scramble crossing and the surrounding streets during the Halloween season.
(NHK)
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Tokyo Stock Exchange officials have announced the bourse will reopen on Friday after a technical glitch halted trading for the whole day on Thursday. (NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a middle school girl in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 30). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
The Tokyo Stock Exchange was the target of criticism Thursday for failing to disclose information and leaving retail investors in the dark after a system failure caused the bourse to shut down an entire day of trading for the first time. (Nikkei)
Oct 02
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has refused to appoint six nominees as new members of a leading organization of Japanese scientists, prompting a call for the move to be retracted.
(NHK)
Oct 01
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it's suspended all trading due to technical problems. It says the source of the issue is not immediately clear.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Oct 01
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing nine people at his apartment.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)
Oct 01
A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's e-commerce group Rakuten on Wednesday announced it will offer an unlimited 5G wireless data plan for roughly half the price of the country's top three mobile providers, in a move that could trigger discounts across the industry. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Japan's government says industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in August from the previous month .
(NHK)
Sep 30
Spate of stolen pigs, cows and produce sparks fears in Japan, but the media is preoccupied with the nationality of the criminals. (soranews24.com)
Sep 30
An average price of land in Japan this year fell 0.6 percent from last year for the first decline in three years as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in land demand for commercial operations such as hotels and shops, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems. (Kyodo)