The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
The "Go To Travel" campaign offers people discounts on travel costs. It began in July.
Trips to Tokyo were added to the initiative on Thursday, and Tokyo residents can now participate.
There is also a new service for travelers who want to limit their contact with others. The service enables them to interact with hotel employees using their smartphones.
The service was developed jointly by the major travel agency JTB and an IT venture firm.
QR codes in rooms will enable hotel guests to use their smartphones to request room service, receive sightseeing information, and complete the checkout process.
The travel agency plans to sell the service to lodging facilities across Japan. It also intends to upgrade the service, so that guests will be able to see whether a hotel's restaurant is crowded.
Higaki Katsumi is a JTB official. He says the service will facilitate smooth and safe exchanges between guests and hotel staff members.
GoToトラベルに東京が追加された1日、東京駅には地方からの観光客が多くみられました。
女性：「（Q.どちらから？）大阪です。GoToトラベルキャンペーンで」「（Q.GoToには期待と不安どちらが大きい？）不安かな。あんまりハジけすぎたらダメだなと思う」
福島県のスパリゾートハワイアンズでは、首都圏からの無料送迎バスが復活しました。
『スパリゾートハワイアンズ』蛭田啓子宿泊統轄支配人：「ハワイアンズに宿泊するお客さんが増えることによって、市内の観光地に動いてもらえると思う。安心・安全で、どこへ行っても楽しめるということをお伝えできればなと」
神奈川県箱根町にいながら、バリのリゾート感も楽しめるという旅館『箱根藍瑠』は満室となっていました。東京追加が決まってから、予約の半分が東京の客だといいます。
宿泊客：「（Q.どこからきた？）東京の板橋区から来ました。普段は箱根の温泉に泊まるのは高いので敬遠しがちだったけど、これを機に一回泊まってみようと思ってまいりました」
『箱根藍瑠』渡辺健支配人：「（店舗登録の）申請自体はしているが承認が下りていない。今現在だとこちらではご利用ができない状態となっています」
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)
Sep 29
Tokyo Disneyland has opened a new area of attractions on Monday based on the movie "Beauty and the Beast."
(NHK)
Sep 29
It’s midnight. Tokyo. Tsukiji. I need to go for a walk — through some dark alleys on a Saturday night. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Sep 27
Japan will relax from October its border restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus to allow entry for new visa applicants other than tourists from all regions. (Japan Times)
Sep 27
The city of Nara in Nara prefecture is famous for its free-roaming deer population, who've been known to cross at pedestrian crossings and bow to tourists in Nara Park in return for senbei rice crackers. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
The government of Japan may ease restrictions on entry into the country by people from around the world next month. (NHK)
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Scary fun preempted by scary reality of pandemic. (soranews24.com)
Sep 14
Japan will resume short-term business travel with Singapore from Sept 18, marking the first time that Tokyo has decided to allow the entry of businesspeople without requiring a 14-day self-isolation period amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 12
There is lots to see and experience in Europe and while it is great to have options it can also make it harder to pick and choose.
(newsonjapan.com)
Sep 08
All Nippon Airways Co. will resume flights from Japan to Hawaii in October after suspending its service to the popular U.S. destination about six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the plan said Monday. (Kyodo)
Sep 05
Disruption to train and flight services is expected in western Japan from Saturday due to the approach of powerful Typhoon Haishen.
(NHK)
Sep 04
Universal Studios Japan will skip its annual horror-themed offerings this Halloween season to help alleviate crowding, instead creating a festive entertainment program for guests wanting a break from the new coronavirus. (Nikkei)
Sep 04
The central Japan city of Sanjo registered a temperature of 40.4 C on Thursday, a national record high for September, as a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast witnessed extraordinary heat. (Kyodo)