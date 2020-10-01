The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.

The "Go To Travel" campaign offers people discounts on travel costs. It began in July.

Trips to Tokyo were added to the initiative on Thursday, and Tokyo residents can now participate.

There is also a new service for travelers who want to limit their contact with others. The service enables them to interact with hotel employees using their smartphones.

The service was developed jointly by the major travel agency JTB and an IT venture firm.

QR codes in rooms will enable hotel guests to use their smartphones to request room service, receive sightseeing information, and complete the checkout process.

The travel agency plans to sell the service to lodging facilities across Japan. It also intends to upgrade the service, so that guests will be able to see whether a hotel's restaurant is crowded.

Higaki Katsumi is a JTB official. He says the service will facilitate smooth and safe exchanges between guests and hotel staff members.

GoToトラベルに東京が追加された1日、東京駅には地方からの観光客が多くみられました。 女性：「（Q.どちらから？）大阪です。GoToトラベルキャンペーンで」「（Q.GoToには期待と不安どちらが大きい？）不安かな。あんまりハジけすぎたらダメだなと思う」 福島県のスパリゾートハワイアンズでは、首都圏からの無料送迎バスが復活しました。 『スパリゾートハワイアンズ』蛭田啓子宿泊統轄支配人：「ハワイアンズに宿泊するお客さんが増えることによって、市内の観光地に動いてもらえると思う。安心・安全で、どこへ行っても楽しめるということをお伝えできればなと」 神奈川県箱根町にいながら、バリのリゾート感も楽しめるという旅館『箱根藍瑠』は満室となっていました。東京追加が決まってから、予約の半分が東京の客だといいます。 宿泊客：「（Q.どこからきた？）東京の板橋区から来ました。普段は箱根の温泉に泊まるのは高いので敬遠しがちだったけど、これを機に一回泊まってみようと思ってまいりました」 『箱根藍瑠』渡辺健支配人：「（店舗登録の）申請自体はしているが承認が下りていない。今現在だとこちらではご利用ができない状態となっています」