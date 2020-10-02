Honda Motor says it is withdrawing from Formula One. The carmaker will stop providing power units at the end of the 2021 season as the Japanese company pivots to a focus on green energy.

President and CEO Hachigo Takahiro said on Friday that the firm will use its expertise acquired from F1 to develop advanced energy technologies.

These include fuel cell and battery electric vehicles.

Honda became the first Japanese carmaker to participate in Formula One in 1964.

Vehicles with its engines won numerous times from the late 1980s to early 1990s.

The carmaker temporarily pulled out from the event in 2008 amid the global financial crisis. It later returned to the circuit, and has won five times in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

ホンダがF1からの撤退を発表しました。 ホンダ・八郷隆弘社長：「F1では優勝という目標を達成でき、一定の成果を得ることができた。技術者のリソースを環境に振り向けたい」 ホンダの八郷社長は2021年シーズンの終了後にF1から撤退すると発表しました。ホンダは環境に負荷を掛けない技術の開発に集中するためとしていて、効率的にエンジンを稼働させるなど、F1で培った技術を今後、一般の自動車に役立てたい考えです。ホンダは1964年に日本の自動車メーカーとして初めてF1に参戦し、これまでに通算77勝を挙げています。