Honda Motor says it is withdrawing from Formula One. The carmaker will stop providing power units at the end of the 2021 season as the Japanese company pivots to a focus on green energy.
President and CEO Hachigo Takahiro said on Friday that the firm will use its expertise acquired from F1 to develop advanced energy technologies.
These include fuel cell and battery electric vehicles.
Honda became the first Japanese carmaker to participate in Formula One in 1964.
Vehicles with its engines won numerous times from the late 1980s to early 1990s.
The carmaker temporarily pulled out from the event in 2008 amid the global financial crisis. It later returned to the circuit, and has won five times in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
ホンダがF1からの撤退を発表しました。
ホンダ・八郷隆弘社長：「F1では優勝という目標を達成でき、一定の成果を得ることができた。技術者のリソースを環境に振り向けたい」
ホンダの八郷社長は2021年シーズンの終了後にF1から撤退すると発表しました。ホンダは環境に負荷を掛けない技術の開発に集中するためとしていて、効率的にエンジンを稼働させるなど、F1で培った技術を今後、一般の自動車に役立てたい考えです。ホンダは1964年に日本の自動車メーカーとして初めてF1に参戦し、これまでに通算77勝を挙げています。
Oct 03
(NHK)
Sep 28
The 28-year-old Shodai has won his first title in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, with 13 wins and two losses.
(NHK)
Sep 27
The US magazine Time has included tennis star Osaka Naomi on its list of the 100 most influential people for the second year in a row.
(NHK)
Sep 25
A Japanese government panel has approved a plan to allow foreign athletes to compete in next year's Tokyo Games even while in a 2-week coronavirus quarantine period. (NHK)
Sep 19
The Japanese government has decided to set up a system to exempt athletes competing at next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from entry restrictions currently placed on 159 countries and regions due to the novel coronavirus that forced the games' postponement, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
(Kyodo)
Sep 18
Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 16
Kei Nishikori picked up his first win in a year at the Italian Open on Monday, defeating two-time ATP Tour titlist Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the second round of the clay court tournament in Rome. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Having being a pioneer in Technology, especially in Gaming, Japan’s gaming business has withered owing to stiff competition from Western Gaming Developers. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Yokozuna
Hakuho and Kakuryu will both miss the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after deciding to pull out Friday due to injury concerns. (Japan Times)
Sep 12
The Yomiuri Giants are running away with the Central League and are the clear-cut favorites to repeat as Central League champs.
(newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, as coronavirus cases have been moderating recently, a senior government official said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 08
A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said in an interview with French media that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus situation.
(NHK)
Sep 04
Sources say Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho had surgery on both knees last month. There are growing concerns about his participation in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, which will start on September 13.
(NHK)
Sep 01
The Olympic flame for the postponed Tokyo Games will be put on public view in a Tokyo museum, starting on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Aug 28
Video Games can date back as early as the sixties but has changed a lot since it's inception. One of the most interesting parts of Video Game history is that you can trace its history between the West and Japan as two divergent subcategories. (newsonjapan.com)
Aug 27
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has unveiled the official logo in Osaka where the event will be held.
(NHK)
Aug 26
Nintendo Co. plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year along with a lineup of new games, people familiar with the matter said, ceding 2020’s holiday spotlight to rival devices from Sony Corp. and Microsoft Corp. (Japan Times)
Aug 25
Japanese driver Sato Takuma has clinched his second victory in the Indianapolis 500 motor race. He last took the title in 2017.
(NHK)