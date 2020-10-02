Present-day life has had mixed results on delivering on the predictions past generations made about the future. We still don’t have flying cars, for example, but we do have a real-life giant, moving anime robot (and if we had to pick one of the two, personally, that’s the one we’d pick).
Now here comes JAXA, Japan’s space agency, with a plan for humanity to take one more step on the path of turning science fiction into reality, as the organization recently announced it wants to build a facility on the face of the moon.
The plan is related to the Japan/U.S. jointly-developed lunar orbiting space station Gateway, which the countries hope to have in operation within the 2020s. The lunar surface facility would be a fuel processing plant, which would collect deposits of ice which are theorized to possibly exist at the moon’s south pole. Solar cells would be used to separate the hydrogen and oxygen that make up the water, with the process of later recombining the components producing energy. Producing fuel on the surface of the moon will eliminate the cost and complications of transporting it from Earth, and JAXA says the lunar-made fuel will be able to be used for lunar surface exploration expeditions of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) round-trip
Oct 03
Oct 01
A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Astronauts staying at the International Space Station are set to get a taste of canned mackerel made by Japanese high school students.
(NHK)
Sep 30
An operator of a bullet-train network in Japan has developed a computer system to keep trains safe from severe flooding. Officials at East Japan Railway say their technology ensures Shinkansen trains can be moved.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The term 'Robot' was invented exactly one hundred years ago, in the year 1920, to describe a fictional humanoid in the Czech play R.U.R. Heck, it's even older than that- there are myths dating back to ancient Greece about Hephaestus creating automatons and such. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 27
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Japan's Pacific Ocean coast off Honshu Island on Sunday, the country's meteorological agency reported. (aa.com.tr)
Sep 26
Two Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US scientific information service firm. This year's winners will be announced starting from October 5. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan could face a resurgence of coronavirus infections, although the number of cases has been on a downward trend since late July, a group of experts on virus prevention said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Sep 19
An international research team including a Japanese scientist on Thursday won the Ig Nobel Acoustics prize after showing that an alligator’s pitch rises after it inhales helium-enriched air. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A government panel on the coronavirus outbreak says two prefectures, Okinawa and Ishikawa, still remain at the worst of the four stages in hospital bed availability.
(NHK)
Sep 08
Sharp Corp. said Monday that research by the firm has shown that its air purifying technology is able to reduce airborne coronavirus particles, claiming it as a world first. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Throughout our world’s history we have gone through trendy phases; whether it be clothes, hairstyles, etc. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 03
Japanese researchers have begun a large-scale survey to check blood samples from coronavirus survivors to see how long antibodies remain in the human body.
(NHK)
Sep 03
Japan's space agency says its probe Hayabusa2 is scheduled to release in early December a capsule believed to contain samples of an asteroid. (NHK)
Aug 29
Vaccinations for the novel coronavirus will be secured for all citizens by the first half of next year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced during a news conference Friday in which he put forward a series of policy packages and revisions that, together, represent a shift in the country’s comprehensive strategy to suppress the pandemic. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory. (Japan Today)
Aug 28
The Environment Ministry said Thursday that a species of small butterfly endemic to southern Japanese islands is feared to have gone extinct as all artificially-bred butterflies and worms of the type have died. (Kyodo)