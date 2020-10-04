This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.

The country's tallest tower, Tokyo Skytree is offering a 50 percent discount on the admission price this weekend. Visitors can also use special "Go To travel" coupons at cafes and other outlets inside the complex.

The operator is taking extra care to follow measures against the coronavirus. The number of visitors on the observation deck is limited to 20 to 30 percent of normal capacity.

Elsewhere, an upscale Tokyo hotel has launched a special package offering rooms at half-price. Together with the Go To campaign discount, the room rates are about one third the normal cost. The plan also includes lunch at a French restaurant in the hotel.

The hotel has seen a significant increase in reservations since Tokyo's inclusion in the campaign. The hotel expects the number of bookings will continue to increase.

GoToトラベルに東京が追加されて初の週末を迎えました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で冷え込んだ観光地にとって、復活の起爆剤となるのでしょうか。