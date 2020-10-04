The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 108 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Sunday.
The preliminary figure as of 3 p.m. brings the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to 26,484.
The daily tally of new cases has exceeded 100 for six consecutive days.
Oct 05
The government of Japan is reportedly considering ways to let people into the country next year when it hosts the Olympics. (ARIRANG NEWS)
Oct 05
Police in northern Thailand have arrested a Japanese national and four Thais on suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis.
(NHK)
Oct 05
Paris-based fashion designer Takada Kenzo, founder of the global brand KENZO, has died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 81.
(NHK)
Oct 05
A high school boy is believed to have fatally stabbed his aunt at his residence in Okazaki City on Saturday before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 4). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 05
Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
(NHK)
Oct 05
(NHK)
Oct 05
The real winner from the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage last week? Bitcoin! (Nikkei)
Oct 05
A character representing dreams and hope from the disaster-hit city of Rikuzentakata in northeastern Japan has won an annual contest to decide the country's most popular local mascot.
(NHK)
Oct 04
Supermarkets in Japan are having a hard time combating an increasing number of shoplifters who use their reusable shopping bags to conceal unpaid goods. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
The winner of this year's annual mascot competition will be hoping they attract as much international attention for the prize as Kumamoto Prefecture's Kumamon black bear-like mascot did after winning the inaugural event in 2011. The competition wraps up for the final time after nine years on Sunday. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
The government will double the daily number of airport checks for the coronavirus to about 20,000 following the recent relaxation of entry restrictions, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Saturday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
Japan's science council which makes policy recommendations to the government sent a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asking him to explain his recent refusal to appoint some of the body's nominees as new members. (Kyodo)
Oct 04
This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.
(NHK)
Oct 04
The Japan National Championships for track and field events ended on Saturday after three days of competition.
(NHK)
Oct 04
Rice was harvested in the coastal areas of Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture for the first time since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
(NHK)
Oct 03
Honda Motor says it is withdrawing from Formula One. The carmaker will stop providing power units at the end of the 2021 season as the Japanese company pivots to a focus on green energy.
(NHK)
Oct 03
Japan's most powerful business lobby will actively urge companies to put women in more than 40% of management posts by 2030 as part of its growth strategy due out soon. (Nikkei)
Oct 03
A number of ski resorts in the popular Niseko area in northern Japan's Hokkaido are set to delay the start of their operations for this winter season due to the lack of foreign visitors amid the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Oct 03
Kaisei High School, located in Tokyo’s Nishi Nippori neighborhood, is a very respected academic institute. Its major claim to fame is that for 39 years and counting it has sent more students to the University of Tokyo, Japan’s most prestigious university, than any other high school in the country. (Japan Today)
Oct 03
Present-day life has had mixed results on delivering on the predictions past generations made about the future. We still don’t have flying cars, for example, but we do have a real-life giant, moving anime robot (and if we had to pick one of the two, personally, that’s the one we’d pick). (soranews24.com)