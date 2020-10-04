Police in northern Thailand have arrested a Japanese national and four Thais on suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis.

The police say 41-year-old Komiya Katsuhisa, a graduate student at a university in Chiang Mai, was arrested on Saturday along with four Thai men allegedly hired by him.

The police raided a building in Chiang Mai that they believe was used to grow cannabis. They seized 128 cannabis plants, as well as dry cannabis.

They say Komiya tweeted photos and information in Japanese about growing and using cannabis. They suspect he was selling the drug to people in Japan.

Police say Komiya denies some of the allegations, and maintains that he cultivated cannabis for research purposes.

タイ北部のチェンマイで大麻を栽培した疑いで日本人の男が逮捕されました。 タイ警察は3日、チェンマイで大麻を栽培していた容疑でチェンマイ大学大学院生の小宮克久容疑者（41）を逮捕しました。小宮容疑者に雇われていたタイ人4人も逮捕されています。小宮容疑者はツイッターで大麻の栽培や使用をほのめかす投稿を続けていて、関係先の建物からは大量の大麻草や乾燥大麻が押収されました。タイ警察はタイに住む日本人や日本に向けて組織的に大麻を栽培、販売していた可能性が高いとみて調べを進めています。