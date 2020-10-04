Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.

The program offers heavy subsidies to tourists to help revive the pandemic-hit economy.

Ise Shrine is a popular destination in Mie Prefecture. Drivers from other prefectures, including Tokyo, were seen starting Sunday morning. Some parking lots in the area were full.

Tourists enjoyed strolling along shops selling souvenirs and other items around the sanctuary.

Shop owners put out hand sanitizer and notices asking people to wear face masks.

A visitor from Osaka said he wants to use campaign to take a trip again, as it's cheaper than usual to travel.