Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
The program offers heavy subsidies to tourists to help revive the pandemic-hit economy.
Ise Shrine is a popular destination in Mie Prefecture. Drivers from other prefectures, including Tokyo, were seen starting Sunday morning. Some parking lots in the area were full.
Tourists enjoyed strolling along shops selling souvenirs and other items around the sanctuary.
Shop owners put out hand sanitizer and notices asking people to wear face masks.
A visitor from Osaka said he wants to use campaign to take a trip again, as it's cheaper than usual to travel.
Oct 05
(NHK)
Oct 04
The government will double the daily number of airport checks for the coronavirus to about 20,000 following the recent relaxation of entry restrictions, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Saturday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.
(NHK)
Oct 03
A number of ski resorts in the popular Niseko area in northern Japan's Hokkaido are set to delay the start of their operations for this winter season due to the lack of foreign visitors amid the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)
Sep 29
Tokyo Disneyland has opened a new area of attractions on Monday based on the movie "Beauty and the Beast."
(NHK)
Sep 29
It’s midnight. Tokyo. Tsukiji. I need to go for a walk — through some dark alleys on a Saturday night. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Sep 27
Japan will relax from October its border restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus to allow entry for new visa applicants other than tourists from all regions. (Japan Times)
Sep 27
The city of Nara in Nara prefecture is famous for its free-roaming deer population, who've been known to cross at pedestrian crossings and bow to tourists in Nara Park in return for senbei rice crackers. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
The government of Japan may ease restrictions on entry into the country by people from around the world next month. (NHK)
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Scary fun preempted by scary reality of pandemic. (soranews24.com)
Sep 14
Japan will resume short-term business travel with Singapore from Sept 18, marking the first time that Tokyo has decided to allow the entry of businesspeople without requiring a 14-day self-isolation period amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 12
