The government of Japan is reportedly considering ways to let people into the country next year when it hosts the Olympics.

Right now, Japan is not admitting tourists, but according to the Yomiuri Shimbun, it's considering a system of COVID-19 tests combined with a health monitoring app for foreigners attending the Olympics.

Another report from Kyodo News... says the Olympic organizing committee is also making plans for the athletes' village, like having athletes leave as soon as they're done competing... and reducing capacity at the dining hall.