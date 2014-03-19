A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.

“The system was supposed to automatically switch in case of a hardware breakdown … but it did not work due to faulty memory,” said Yasuhiko Tamura, director of trading systems in charge of IT development at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

He added the cause of the failure is still being investigated.

The bourse revised the setting for automatic switching and confirmed that it is functioning.

It also said Monday it had set up a panel of outside directors to look into the cause of the system glitch and consider measures to prevent a recurrence.