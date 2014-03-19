Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).
At around 10:30 a.m., the woman’s husband alerted emergency services from the residence, located in the Wada area. “My wife is not conscious and my two children have been stabbed,” he reportedly said.
Officers arriving at the scene found the children — a girl, 7, and a boy, 5 —collapsed and bleeding what appeared to be stab wounds atop a futon.
They were both unconscious upon being transported to a hospital where they were confirmed dead.
Meanwhile, the woman was found hanged by her neck. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Suginami Police Station said.
The husband lives in a separate residence. He made the discovery during a visit.
Police retrieved a bloodstained knife was retrieved from the premises, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 5).
According to police, the couple had consulted with officers at a police station about a problem within their marriage at some point in the past.
5日午前、東京・杉並区の住宅で女性と子ども2人が意識不明の状態で見つかりました。この家に住む母親とその子どもとみられ、警視庁は無理心中とみて調べています。
警視庁などによりますと、午前10時半前、杉並区和田で「女性が首をつっている」と通報がありました。警察官が駆け付けたところ、住宅の室内で女性が意識不明の状態で見つかりました。この家に住む35歳の女性とみられています。女性には7歳くらいの女の子と5歳くらいの男の子がいて、その2人とみられる子どもも意識不明の状態で見つかりました。詳しい状況はまだ分かっていませんが、警視庁は女性が無理心中を図った可能性が高いとみて現在、鑑識活動などを行って調べています。
