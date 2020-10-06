Japan's Meteorological Agency says Tropical Storm Chan-hom may approach the country over the weekend.

Weather officials say Chan-hom was advancing northward on Tuesday over waters south of Japan and is expected to develop a storm zone.

A forecast on Tuesday morning predicts that the tropical storm may come close to the island chain of Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures from Thursday to Friday.

It may then approach western to eastern Japan from Saturday to Sunday.

These areas may experience intensifying winds, rough seas and stormy conditions.

They also say the rain front north of Chan-hom is expected to become active from Thursday and bring heavier rain to western and eastern Japan.

Forecasters add that the storm's course could change greatly before approaching Japan. They are advising people to stay updated with weather reports.