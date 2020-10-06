Japan's Meteorological Agency says Tropical Storm Chan-hom may approach the country over the weekend.
Weather officials say Chan-hom was advancing northward on Tuesday over waters south of Japan and is expected to develop a storm zone.
A forecast on Tuesday morning predicts that the tropical storm may come close to the island chain of Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures from Thursday to Friday.
It may then approach western to eastern Japan from Saturday to Sunday.
These areas may experience intensifying winds, rough seas and stormy conditions.
They also say the rain front north of Chan-hom is expected to become active from Thursday and bring heavier rain to western and eastern Japan.
Forecasters add that the storm's course could change greatly before approaching Japan. They are advising people to stay updated with weather reports.
Oct 07
As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.
(Japan Times)
Oct 07
Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Oct 07
The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday a total 11 top-team players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the club's Pacific League game against the Orix Buffaloes went ahead as planned. (Japan Today)
Oct 07
A local politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire for claiming last month that his north Tokyo ward would "cease to exist" if the rights of sexual minorities are protected by law. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
(NHK)
Oct 07
The IOC and local organizers are trying to “simplify” the postponed Tokyo Olympics, promising to save money in what one study says is already the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
(Japan Today)
Oct 07
Japan's Meteorological Agency says Tropical Storm Chan-hom may approach the country over the weekend.
(NHK)
Oct 07
A group of advocates of the Japanese Constitution has accused Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide of violating academic freedom by refusing to appoint six nominees for membership of the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 07
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
The assembly of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan has revised an ordinance to stop the country's largest crime syndicate from handing out treats to children at its headquarters on Halloween.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 06
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday fought back against speculation that the rejection of six scholars to the Science Council of Japan is attributed to their criticism of national security legislation approved under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Japan Times)
Oct 06
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan.
(Vox)
Oct 06
Law enforcement divisions in three prefectures have located three girls after they were allegedly abducted in separate incidents. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League will explore the possibility of raising the current caps on attendance, a process that will include consultations with an epidemiologist, among others, the two leagues announced following the latest meeting of their joint COVID-19 task force on Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 06
An ordinance to keep tabs on crossbow owners was passed Monday in Hyogo Prefecture, in response to a fatal shooting in June in which a local man killed three members of his family and seriously injured another. (Japan Times)
Oct 06
A barbecue party held in a closed, crowded and close-contact setting may have led to the spread of the coronavirus among Ground Self-Defense Force personnel, officials of the Defense Ministry's Ground Staff Office said Monday. (Japan Times)
Oct 06
These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.
(Japan Times)