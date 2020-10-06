Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday announced the bilateral agreement as part of efforts to ease coronavirus entry restrictions.
In addition to businesspeople arriving for short- and long-term stays, students and other education-related people from each country will be allowed to visit the other.
South Korea is the second country after Singapore with which Japan is mutually easing entry limits in this way.
Motegi told reporters that it's important to have exchange of people between the two neighboring countries though they are currently going through a difficult time.
He said it's essential for the two nations to put their economic exchange on a recovery track.
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho expressed hope for a full-fledged reopening of personal exchange, followed by that of businesspeople.
He said Japan is South Korea's third-largest trade partner and second-largest in personal exchange.
Lee stressed that his country is ready to apply these measures with other countries and support economic activities.
Oct 07
As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.
(Japan Times)
Oct 07
Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
(NHK)
Oct 06
These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
(NHK)
Oct 04
The government will double the daily number of airport checks for the coronavirus to about 20,000 following the recent relaxation of entry restrictions, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Saturday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.
(NHK)
Oct 03
A number of ski resorts in the popular Niseko area in northern Japan's Hokkaido are set to delay the start of their operations for this winter season due to the lack of foreign visitors amid the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)
Sep 29
Tokyo Disneyland has opened a new area of attractions on Monday based on the movie "Beauty and the Beast."
(NHK)
Sep 29
It’s midnight. Tokyo. Tsukiji. I need to go for a walk — through some dark alleys on a Saturday night. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Sep 27
Japan will relax from October its border restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus to allow entry for new visa applicants other than tourists from all regions. (Japan Times)
Sep 27
The city of Nara in Nara prefecture is famous for its free-roaming deer population, who've been known to cross at pedestrian crossings and bow to tourists in Nara Park in return for senbei rice crackers. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
The government of Japan may ease restrictions on entry into the country by people from around the world next month. (NHK)
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)