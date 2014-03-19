Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month.

In the 15-minute talk, the two affirmed their shared view that the Japan-U.S. alliance is foundational to peace and stability in the region and in the international community.

They agreed to work together with like-minded nations including fellow Quad members Australia and India. The chief diplomats of the four Quad countries gathered later that day.

Suga expressed his hope for a speedy recovery for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after both were diagnosed with COVID-19.