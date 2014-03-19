Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 6).

On September 13, Kanta Koike, of no known occupation, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and carried out acts deemed obscene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Koike admitted to the allegations, police said.

In investigating the case, police examined security camera footage taken in the area and observed the likely perpetrator to be wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

DNA match

Police had initially arrested Koike for breaking into another residence in September.

During that investigation, police searched the suspect’s residence and found a Hawaiian shirt, which they connected to the aforementioned incident.

The results of a subsequent DNA analysis of evidence found at the woman’s residence proved to be a match for Koike, police said.

東京・八王子市で20代の女性の自宅に侵入し、わいせつな行為をしたとして26歳の男が逮捕されました。 無職の小池勘太容疑者（26）は先月、八王子市で無施錠だった20代の女性の自宅に侵入し、寝ている女性に対してわいせつな行為をした疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、別の事件で小池容疑者の自宅を家宅捜索した際、犯人が着ていたものと似たアロハシャツが見つかり、関与が浮上しました。採取された犯人のDNAと小池容疑者のものが鑑定の結果、一致したということです。取り調べに対し、小池容疑者は「間違いありません」と容疑を認めています。警視庁は余罪についても調べています。