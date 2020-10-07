This summer, there was an event that was supposed to take place in Japan that not only people across the nation, but all around the world were looking forward to.

It was supposed to be the culmination of years of preparation, and a chance to turn dreams that began in childhood into reality, until the coronavirus derailed those plans. What’s that? The Tokyo Olympics? Oh, yeah, those got delayed too, and sure, it’s a bummer. But what we’re talking about today is Universal Studios Japan’s gigantic Super Nintendo World expansion, which was supposed to open in early summer but was delayed indefinitely due to pandemic-related reasons. But now, after months of waiting, USJ, as the Osaka theme park is also known, has announced when we’ll finally get to visit Super Nintendo World: Spring 2021! Universal Studios Japan has yet to give Super Nintendo World than a more specific grand opening date than “sometime next spring,” but that’s still a lot better than the previous “sometime…period.” With Japan’s Golden Week spring vacation period straddling the end of April and start of May, it seems like USJ would obviously be aiming for sometime before then, and with international tourist travel to Japan hopefully resuming in the spring as well, it looks like there’s going to be a lot to be happy about once winter ends.