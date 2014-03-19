A 36-year-old man who fled police during a search of his residence in Date City on Tuesday was captured later that day, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 6).

At around 7:40 a.m., six investigators with the Miyagi Prefectural Police entered the residence of Hiroyuki Abe as a part of an investigation into the sale of kakuseizai, or stimulant

drugs.

However, Abe fled through a window while barefoot. Miyagi police then mobilizes 280 officers to locate him.

About five hours later, at around 1:20 p.m., police located Abe in the company of a woman at a lodge in Shiroishi City, Miyagi about 20 kilometers from the residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, Abe denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect said.

A vehicle was found near the lodge. Police suspect that the woman assisted Abe during his time on the run.

Regarding the suspect’s escape, Miyagi Prefectural Police said, “We will strive to prevent a recurrence and restore trust [with the public].”

家宅捜索中に逃走した男を5時間後に逮捕です。 福島県伊達市の阿部悠行容疑者（36）は宮城県内で覚醒剤を譲渡した疑いが持たれています。警察は6日午前8時ごろに阿部容疑者の逮捕状を取って自宅を捜索していたところ、阿部容疑者が1階の窓から裸足で逃走しました。警察は約280人態勢で捜索にあたり、逃走から5時間以上が経った午後1時20分ごろに宮城県白石市の宿泊施設の一室で阿部容疑者を見つけ、逮捕しました。