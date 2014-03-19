Next year's Tokyo Marathon will be rescheduled from March to the fall due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, sources said Wednesday.
The Tokyo Marathon Foundation, the road race’s organizer, will hold a board meeting Friday to grant official approval for the decision, which is expected to include allowing some 38,000 general entrants to participate.
According to the sources, the foundation abandoned the planned date of March 7 amid uncertainty over whether the pandemic would be contained in time and opted instead to hold the marathon after next summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
Organizers are aiming to hold the 2022 edition in March, around the time the race is usually held in the Japanese capital.
Oct 08
NHK has learned that the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expecting to slash a total of more than 190 million dollars in costs for the Games.
(NHK)
Oct 08
Oct 07
The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday a total 11 top-team players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the club's Pacific League game against the Orix Buffaloes went ahead as planned. (Japan Today)
Oct 07
The IOC and local organizers are trying to “simplify” the postponed Tokyo Olympics, promising to save money in what one study says is already the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
(Japan Today)
Oct 07
Over the past few years, there have been increased suggestions that Formula One could host a street race in Japan by 2025. Hirofumi Yoshimura – the current major of Osaka – has stated his desire for Yumeshima Island to host the country’s first-ever street-orientated Grand Prix. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 07
As regulated gambling spreads across other parts of Asia, attention always returns to Japan. There have been strong laws controlling gambling here for years, and it seems like this is one area that lawmakers will not return to any time soon. Let's take a closer look at the current status of gambling here as it currently stands. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 06
Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League will explore the possibility of raising the current caps on attendance, a process that will include consultations with an epidemiologist, among others, the two leagues announced following the latest meeting of their joint COVID-19 task force on Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
The government of Japan is reportedly considering ways to let people into the country next year when it hosts the Olympics. (ARIRANG NEWS)
Oct 04
The Japan National Championships for track and field events ended on Saturday after three days of competition.
(NHK)
Oct 04
Online casino games have gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 03
Honda Motor says it is withdrawing from Formula One. The carmaker will stop providing power units at the end of the 2021 season as the Japanese company pivots to a focus on green energy.
(NHK)
Sep 28
The 28-year-old Shodai has won his first title in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, with 13 wins and two losses.
(NHK)
Sep 27
The US magazine Time has included tennis star Osaka Naomi on its list of the 100 most influential people for the second year in a row.
(NHK)
Sep 25
A Japanese government panel has approved a plan to allow foreign athletes to compete in next year's Tokyo Games even while in a 2-week coronavirus quarantine period. (NHK)
Sep 19
The Japanese government has decided to set up a system to exempt athletes competing at next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from entry restrictions currently placed on 159 countries and regions due to the novel coronavirus that forced the games' postponement, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
(Kyodo)
Sep 18
Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 16
Kei Nishikori picked up his first win in a year at the Italian Open on Monday, defeating two-time ATP Tour titlist Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the second round of the clay court tournament in Rome. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Having being a pioneer in Technology, especially in Gaming, Japan’s gaming business has withered owing to stiff competition from Western Gaming Developers. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Yokozuna
Hakuho and Kakuryu will both miss the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after deciding to pull out Friday due to injury concerns. (Japan Times)