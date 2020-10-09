Tokyo confirms 248 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 248 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Thursday.

The figure brings the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to 27,117. Thursday's daily count topped 200 for the first time since last Saturday.

Japan's steel output plunges to 50-year low (NHK) The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

Typhoon Chan-hom heads for western Japan (NHK) Typhoon Chan-hom is expected to approach western and eastern Japan in the next couple of days. Meteorological officials are warning that the storm system will bring heavy rain even before its actual arrival.

Jetstar Japan to drop 6 domestic routes (NHK) Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.

Japan to exempt business travelers, returnees from 14-day quarantine (Kyodo) Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday.

Tokyo organizers expect huge cost cuts for Games (NHK) NHK has learned that the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expecting to slash a total of more than 190 million dollars in costs for the Games.

Academics in Japan issue emergency statements (NHK) Japanese academic societies and universities are demanding that Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide explain why he refused to appoint six nominees for membership in the Science Council of Japan.