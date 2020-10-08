The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

The industry ministry says crude steel production in 2020 will be about 82 million tons, down 17.2 percent from last year.

The estimate is based on figures from January through September, plus projected demand for the remaining three months.

The total would be the lowest since 1969.

Japanese steelmakers shut down blast furnaces in the spring as the pandemic drove down demand.

But orders are slowly picking up, and Nippon Steel plans to restart one site near Tokyo next month.

JFE Steel also resumed operations at a furnace in western Japan last month, as demand from the auto industry rebounded.

But industry ministry officials warn it is too early to call it a recovery, and say demand will remain unstable for the duration of the pandemic.