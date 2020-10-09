Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.

Justice Minister Kamikawa Yoko told reporters on Friday that the move is in line with efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to review the heavy use of such seals for government documents.

Rules already allow marriage and divorce papers to be filed online if heads of municipalities approve. But no city, town or village in Japan has adopted the option, due to the need for digital certificates in place of seals.

Kamikawa said her ministry has 44 administrative procedures that require the use of seals, and is considering abolishing the rule for 35 of them.

She said the ministry will review the tradition of using personal seals, to improve convenience and efficiency.

上川法務大臣は、婚姻届や離婚届の押印について、廃止する方向で検討していることを明らかにしました。また、行政手続き全般のオンライン化についても検討を進めるとしています。 上川法務大臣：「婚姻届や離婚届の押印については、行政手続きにおける押印等の見直しに向けた取り組みを強力に推進する政府の方針がある。それに沿い見直しを行っているところで、現在は廃止する方向で検討している。菅内閣の大きな柱としてデジタル化の推進という形で、国民の皆さまへの利便性向上、効率性アップという形で進めている」 街の声です。 「なくていい。世の中変わっていくし、仕方がない気がする」 「ドラマで一種の憧れがあって、実感を得るというのがあるので少しさびしい」 「制度として婚姻届でハンコ押して残すのはいいのかな」 「本人確認がしっかりできれば、ハンコはない方が便利かなと」 「この人と連れ添うのかとか、今後ちゃんとやっていけるのとか、ハンコ押すことで自覚していくんじゃないかなと」 婚姻届け・離婚届の押印廃止は、早ければ次の通常国会で審議される見通しです。