Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
Justice Minister Kamikawa Yoko told reporters on Friday that the move is in line with efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to review the heavy use of such seals for government documents.
Rules already allow marriage and divorce papers to be filed online if heads of municipalities approve. But no city, town or village in Japan has adopted the option, due to the need for digital certificates in place of seals.
Kamikawa said her ministry has 44 administrative procedures that require the use of seals, and is considering abolishing the rule for 35 of them.
She said the ministry will review the tradition of using personal seals, to improve convenience and efficiency.
上川法務大臣は、婚姻届や離婚届の押印について、廃止する方向で検討していることを明らかにしました。また、行政手続き全般のオンライン化についても検討を進めるとしています。
上川法務大臣：「婚姻届や離婚届の押印については、行政手続きにおける押印等の見直しに向けた取り組みを強力に推進する政府の方針がある。それに沿い見直しを行っているところで、現在は廃止する方向で検討している。菅内閣の大きな柱としてデジタル化の推進という形で、国民の皆さまへの利便性向上、効率性アップという形で進めている」
街の声です。
「なくていい。世の中変わっていくし、仕方がない気がする」
「ドラマで一種の憧れがあって、実感を得るというのがあるので少しさびしい」
「制度として婚姻届でハンコ押して残すのはいいのかな」
「本人確認がしっかりできれば、ハンコはない方が便利かなと」
「この人と連れ添うのかとか、今後ちゃんとやっていけるのとか、ハンコ押すことで自覚していくんじゃないかなと」
婚姻届け・離婚届の押印廃止は、早ければ次の通常国会で審議される見通しです。
Oct 10
Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained more about the government's decision last week to reject six candidates for the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines. (Kyodo)
Oct 07
A local politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire for claiming last month that his north Tokyo ward would "cease to exist" if the rights of sexual minorities are protected by law. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday fought back against speculation that the rejection of six scholars to the Science Council of Japan is attributed to their criticism of national security legislation approved under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
Japan's science council which makes policy recommendations to the government sent a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asking him to explain his recent refusal to appoint some of the body's nominees as new members. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has refused to appoint six nominees as new members of a leading organization of Japanese scientists, prompting a call for the move to be retracted.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Saturday to press forward with reconstruction efforts for areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as he visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant crippled by the disasters. (Japan Today)
Sep 27
NHK has learned that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Japan as early as next month to meet his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu.
(NHK)
Sep 26
The latest NHK opinion poll shows that Japan's new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has an approval rating of 62 percent. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan's minister for administrative reform on Thursday ordered all national government offices to stop requiring hanko stamps on official documents as a rule. (Nikkei)
Sep 25
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to take steps to improve the strained relationship between the two countries in their first telephone conversation.
(NHK)
Sep 19
A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, the Lower House’s secretariat said Friday, the first confirmed infection of a Japanese lawmaker.
(Japan Times)
Sep 19
Japan's new prime minister will pursue economic structural reforms through a mixed bag of policies that target specific industries, rather than a grand strategy to reshape society and boost long-term growth.
(Japan Today)
Sep 18
Shinzo Abe, Japan's outgoing and longest-serving prime minister, left his office in Tokyo for the last time on September 16, 2020. Abe had announced his plans to resign in August, citing health problems related to ulcerative colitis. (SCMP Clips)
Sep 17
Japan's new prime minister says he will prioritize measures against the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Suga Yoshihide is taking over from Abe Shinzo, a close ally who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
(NHK)
Sep 17
More than half of Suga Yoshihide's cabinet ministers were part of an Abe government -- a reflection of the new leader's intentions to continue his predecessor's policies.
(NHK)