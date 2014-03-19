Universities in Chubu returning to face-to-face classes
Japan Times -- Oct 10
As the fall semester kicked off, universities in Tokyo and the surrounding area, where daily new COVID-19 cases are still relatively high, have been slow in shifting to physical classes.

But in the Chubu region, many are increasing the number of such classes after conducting them mostly online in the beginning of the academic year, which started in April.

On Oct. 2, Nagoya University partially resumed face-to-face classes after holding all classes online except for lab work in the first semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the university entered the fall semester, first-year students attended classes on campus for the first time since they entered the university in April.

While some were worried about going to physical classes, many students said they finally felt their college life had started, and they were hoping to make friends at last.

“Please take advantage of this face-to-face class and feel free to ask questions,” said mathematics professor Shigeyuki Kondo, who was wearing a face shield, as first-year students of the university’s School of Engineering listened attentively to his lecture on linear algebra.

Oct 10
University of Tokyo to issue its first bond
The University of Tokyo is planning to issue its first bond, amid dwindling government grants and subsidies. (NHK)
Oct 10
Survey finds coronavirus disrupts children's life
A survey in Japan has found that many children's sleep patterns have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (NHK)
Oct 10
親が知っておくべき、危険な匿名のセクスティングアプリ トップ3
近ごろの親は、学業上のプレッシャー、思春期の落ち込み、コンプレックス、メンタルヘルス、ボディイメージの問題など、さまざまなタイプの十代の問題に対処する必要があります。 (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 08
Academics in Japan issue emergency statements
Japanese academic societies and universities are demanding that Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide explain why he refused to appoint six nominees for membership in the Science Council of Japan. (NHK)
Oct 07
Scholars criticize 'violation of academic freedom'
A group of advocates of the Japanese Constitution has accused Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide of violating academic freedom by refusing to appoint six nominees for membership of the Science Council. (NHK)
Oct 06
How colorized photos helped introduce Japan to the world
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan. (Vox)
Oct 06
Oct 04
Oct 03
Tokyo schoolboy assumes other boy’s identity for 6 months; attends classes at top high school
Kaisei High School, located in Tokyo’s Nishi Nippori neighborhood, is a very respected academic institute. Its major claim to fame is that for 39 years and counting it has sent more students to the University of Tokyo, Japan’s most prestigious university, than any other high school in the country. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
Some driver's license renewal lectures to go online
The National Police Agency plans to move safety lectures for certain driver’s license renewals online as part of the government’s push to digitalize administrative procedures and as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, agency officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Govt. to ask universities to help foreign students
Japan's education minister Hagiuda Koichi says he will ask universities to let foreign students attend extra classes to make up for lost opportunities to study because of the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Sep 29
Tackling poverty In China and Japan
China is on an arduous long march to eradicate poverty. In Japan, inequalities remain despite economic growth. Our correspondents take a closer look at the countries' quest for prosperity. (CNA Insider)
Sep 28
Japan aims to boost capacity of nurseries by 120,000
The Japanese government is considering boosting the capacity of the country's authorized nurseries and other facilities for preschoolers by some 120,000 over the four years from fiscal 2021, it was learned Saturday. (Japan Times)
Sep 28
Why is poverty rising in Japan?
Despite record employment under Abenomics, Japan’s poverty rate is the second highest among the Group of Seven nations at 15.7%, and above the OECD average. (CNBC)
Sep 27
Japanese universities to resume face-to-face classes
Many universities in Japan are set to partially resume in-person classes in the second half of the current academic year, which starts in autumn, while taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
80 percent of universities in Japan plan to hold both in-person and online lessons
About 80 percent of universities and junior colleges plan to conduct both in-person and online lessons in the second semester of fiscal 2020 beginning this autumn, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Japanese government promises reduced teacher responsibilities, right to refuse club supervision
Anyone who has ever taught or known a teacher knows how intense the workload can be — all over the world, teachers find themselves left adrift against a current of curriculums and nights spent grading papers, only to be rewarded with complaints and abuse from students, parents, and higher-ups alike. (Japan Today)