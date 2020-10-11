The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 146 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The number topped 100 for the sixth day in a row.
The ages of those infected range from under 10 to over 80.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Japanese capital now stands at 27,715.
Patients in serious condition total 24 -- the same figure as Saturday.
Oct 12
The number of suicides rose in Japan in August due to more women and school-aged children taking their own lives — offering a first glimpse into the consequences of the mental health strain brought about by COVID-19 around the globe. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
A main event of a long-running festival usually held in western Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
The Imperial Household Agency is considering excavating Daisen Kofun in Osaka Prefecture, the country’s largest ancient burial mound, in a conservation project that could begin around next fall, sources close to the plan said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Tokyo on Sunday opened its first major community hub for LGBTQ people this month, part of a pre-Olympics project that campaigners hope will tackle stigma and raise awareness of discrimination. (Japan Today)
Oct 12
A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
Japan's health ministry is conducting an online survey to find out how the coronavirus is affecting mental health.
(NHK)
Oct 11
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 146 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
(NHK)
Oct 11
Tropical storm Chan-hom is moving away from Tokyo's remote southern islands. Meteorological officials say the worst of the rain is over, but call for continued caution against landslides.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japan will consider easing regulations on the sale of emergency contraceptive pills without a prescription, the health minister said Friday, taking a step toward allowing the kind of over-the-counter birth control that is already available in dozens of other countries. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan’s top acting award three times and had recently given birth to her second child. A graceful beauty, she appeared in a box-office favorite last year and advertisements for a top ramen brand. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained more about the government's decision last week to reject six candidates for the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 10
The University of Tokyo is planning to issue its first bond, amid dwindling government grants and subsidies.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Pressures for public aid are mounting in the Japanese aviation market, with no rebound in sight for air travel, as full-service and budget airlines are preparing further cost-cutting measures that will hit their employees and routes. (Nikkei)
Oct 10
A survey in Japan has found that many children's sleep patterns have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Oct 10
As the fall semester kicked off, universities in Tokyo and the surrounding area, where daily new COVID-19 cases are still relatively high, have been slow in shifting to physical classes. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 09
The Japanese government has decided to conduct a set of ceremonies on November 8 to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino as the heir to the throne.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines. (Kyodo)