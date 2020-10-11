A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.
Aoyama Trading, an operator of men's clothing stores nationwide, remodeled half of its floor space at a shop in central Tokyo to create office space for rent.
The space opened on Thursday, and can be shared by users who pay by the hour. Private offices and conference rooms are available for extra fees.
Aoyama Trading hopes the new business model will turn a profit as sales of men's business wear have slumped during the pandemic.
The company has set up large display panels at the store for searching merchandise as a way to compensate for reduced floor space.
Goto Takanori, who heads new business development at Aoyama Trading, says the firm hopes to cash in on changing consumer demand.
Meanwhile, sports club operator NAS is using restaurant space at its clubs to offer members shared office space.
The restaurants are currently closed to prevent the spread of infections.
More businesses are also expected to try to meet demand for workspace outside conventional office environments.
Oct 12
(NHK)
Oct 10
Pressures for public aid are mounting in the Japanese aviation market, with no rebound in sight for air travel, as full-service and budget airlines are preparing further cost-cutting measures that will hit their employees and routes. (Nikkei)
Oct 09
The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Japanese retailers are seeing a rebound in business as the government tries to balance keeping coronavirus under control with stoking the economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
The real winner from the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage last week? Bitcoin! (Nikkei)
Oct 03
Japan's most powerful business lobby will actively urge companies to put women in more than 40% of management posts by 2030 as part of its growth strategy due out soon. (Nikkei)
Oct 02
Trading resumed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday after it was halted by a technical glitch for all of Thursday. The session ended without any disruptions.
(NHK)
Oct 02
The Tokyo Stock Exchange was the target of criticism Thursday for failing to disclose information and leaving retail investors in the dark after a system failure caused the bourse to shut down an entire day of trading for the first time. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it's suspended all trading due to technical problems. It says the source of the issue is not immediately clear.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's e-commerce group Rakuten on Wednesday announced it will offer an unlimited 5G wireless data plan for roughly half the price of the country's top three mobile providers, in a move that could trigger discounts across the industry. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Japan's government says industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in August from the previous month .
(NHK)
Sep 30
An average price of land in Japan this year fell 0.6 percent from last year for the first decline in three years as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in land demand for commercial operations such as hotels and shops, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems. (Kyodo)
Sep 30
Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has announced a takeover bid worth about 40 billion dollars to acquire a 100 percent stake in its wireless subsidiary NTT Docomo.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Honda Motor is introducing work-from-home allowances and rearranging its office spaces in the latest sign that large Japanese companies confronting COVID-19 are making gradual but permanent revisions to their corporate cultures. (Nikkei)
Sep 29
Japan will consider easing a rule on eating at movie theaters, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday, in an additional relaxation amid a recent decline in the number of novel coronavirus infections. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is planning to turn Japan's largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. into a wholly-owned company through a takeover bid, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Sep 28
Growing numbers of Tokyo-based companies are considering relocating some of their functions to other parts of Japan, spurred by a desire to minimize risks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions. (Bloomberg)