A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.

Aoyama Trading, an operator of men's clothing stores nationwide, remodeled half of its floor space at a shop in central Tokyo to create office space for rent.

The space opened on Thursday, and can be shared by users who pay by the hour. Private offices and conference rooms are available for extra fees.

Aoyama Trading hopes the new business model will turn a profit as sales of men's business wear have slumped during the pandemic.

The company has set up large display panels at the store for searching merchandise as a way to compensate for reduced floor space.

Goto Takanori, who heads new business development at Aoyama Trading, says the firm hopes to cash in on changing consumer demand.

Meanwhile, sports club operator NAS is using restaurant space at its clubs to offer members shared office space.

The restaurants are currently closed to prevent the spread of infections.

More businesses are also expected to try to meet demand for workspace outside conventional office environments.