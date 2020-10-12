More than 1,800 people committed suicide in Japan last month. Officials say the number of suicides rose during each of the last three months compared to the same months in 2019.
The National Police Agency says a total of 1,805 people took their own lives across the country in September. That marks an increase of 143, or 8.6 percent, compared to the same month last year.
The number of men who committed suicide was 1,166. That's up 0.4 percent from a year earlier. The number of women who took their own lives was 639. That's an increase of 27.5 percent.
Tokyo tops the list with 194 suicides. In neighboring Saitama Prefecture, there were 110. In Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, there were 109. In Kanagawa Prefecture, which also neighbors Tokyo, there were 95.
The Japanese government is trying to determine whether the increase in suicides is linked to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Oct 13
More than 1,800 people committed suicide in Japan last month. Officials say the number of suicides rose during each of the last three months compared to the same months in 2019.
(NHK)
Oct 13
The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month.
(Japan Today)
Oct 13
A chain of misjudgments and unexpected events, not least Carlos Ghosn's escape to Beirut, have sent Japanese prosecutors and former Nissan Motor general counsel Greg Kelly on a collision course set to unfold in his long-awaited trial over the next nine months. (Nikkei)
Oct 13
A total of 26 players of the men's volleyball team at Nihon University have contracted the novel coronavirus but none are showing serious symptoms, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Oct 13
The Indian economy is set to become the third largest in the world behind China and the US by 2050 and retain the same position in 2100, a study published in the medical journal Lancet found by translating working age population of countries into scenarios for total GDP. ()
Oct 13
A report by the BOJ highlights that prices in Japan are under downward pressure amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 13
It started with a gun and ended with a bang.
At just past 7:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip approached a parked vehicle in Seto City. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 13
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment on Sunday, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Oct 13
Kyohei Tsutsumi, a veteran composer of popular Japanese songs that impacted the country’s music scene in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of aspiration pneumonia, sources close to the matter said Monday. He was 80. (Japan Times)
Oct 13
Campaigning began Monday for a Nov 1 referendum on whether Osaka should become a metropolis akin to Tokyo in 2025.
(NHK)
Oct 13
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 78 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday.
(NHK)
Oct 12
The number of suicides rose in Japan in August due to more women and school-aged children taking their own lives — offering a first glimpse into the consequences of the mental health strain brought about by COVID-19 around the globe. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
A main event of a long-running festival usually held in western Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
The Imperial Household Agency is considering excavating Daisen Kofun in Osaka Prefecture, the country’s largest ancient burial mound, in a conservation project that could begin around next fall, sources close to the plan said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Tokyo on Sunday opened its first major community hub for LGBTQ people this month, part of a pre-Olympics project that campaigners hope will tackle stigma and raise awareness of discrimination. (Japan Today)
Oct 12
A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
Japan's health ministry is conducting an online survey to find out how the coronavirus is affecting mental health.
(NHK)
Oct 11
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 146 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
(NHK)
Oct 11
Tropical storm Chan-hom is moving away from Tokyo's remote southern islands. Meteorological officials say the worst of the rain is over, but call for continued caution against landslides.
(NHK)