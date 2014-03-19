A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment on Sunday, police said Monday.

According to police, the body of Rumino Yamamura was found at around 2 p.m. in her locked apartment in Shimogyo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said she had multiple stab wounds to the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Yamamura, a part-time worker, lived alone. A relative found her body after not being able to contact her.