Niigata Prefecture heightens bear alert after woman dies from attack
Japan Today -- Oct 13
The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month.

Takako Saito, a 73-year-old resident of Sekikawa village, some 250 kilometers north of Tokyo, died Sunday -- the first death resulting from a bear attack in the prefecture since October 2001 -- after being found by a neighbor lying unconscious and bleeding heavily from her head and face on her property on Oct 1.

Local officials and police will increase patrols while urging residents to be extra vigilant by handing out fliers with recommendations about bear safety.

As of Sunday, Saito was among nine people attacked since April in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, according to prefectural government officials.

The prefecture is home to a population of Asian black bears and has received more than 700 reports from locals who spotted the animals or traces of their presence between April and September, officials added, a record number.

Worse than normal availability of wild tree nuts, particularly beech nuts, that make up a large part of the bears' diet in the mountains is believed to be why they are venturing closer to areas inhabited by humans in search of food ahead of their winter hibernation, experts say.

Also behind the recent trend of increased encounters with bears is that villages in or near bear habitats are becoming increasingly depopulated due to the aging of the communities, said bear authority Hideo Miguchi, a Niigata University professor.

Niigata Prefecture also notes that more and more people are encroaching into bear habitat when hiking or mushroom picking, increasing the number of interactions and sightings in the spring to fall seasons.

山形県で畑で作業をしていた70代の女性が熊に襲われてけがをしました。 　11日午前9時50分ごろ、山形県川西町の無職・佐藤房子さん（72）が自宅北側の畑で1人でサツマイモの収穫をしていたところ、背後から近付いてきた体長約1.5メートルの熊に気付きました。佐藤さんは驚いて尻もちをつき、熊を足で追い払おうとした際に右足を引っかかれました。命に別状はないということです。山形県内で人が熊に襲われる被害は今年に入ってこれで4件目になります。また、新潟県南魚沼市でも女性2人が相次いで熊に襲われて、けがをする被害が起きています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 13
Niigata Prefecture heightens bear alert after woman dies from attack
The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month. (Japan Today)
Oct 13
Aichi: Man crashes stolen dump truck into police car after 2-hour chase
It started with a gun and ended with a bang. At just past 7:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip approached a parked vehicle in Seto City. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 13
24-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Kyoto
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment on Sunday, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Oct 13
Kyohei Tsutsumi, veteran composer, dies at 80
Kyohei Tsutsumi, a veteran composer of popular Japanese songs that impacted the country’s music scene in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of aspiration pneumonia, sources close to the matter said Monday. He was 80. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Danjiri Festival begins under COVID-19 restriction
A main event of a long-running festival usually held in western Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Oct 12
Japan eyes excavation of ancient Daisen Kofun tomb mound in Osaka
The Imperial Household Agency is considering excavating Daisen Kofun in Osaka Prefecture, the country’s largest ancient burial mound, in a conservation project that could begin around next fall, sources close to the plan said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
The pressure to be perfect turns deadly for celebrities in Japan
From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan’s top acting award three times and had recently given birth to her second child. A graceful beauty, she appeared in a box-office favorite last year and advertisements for a top ramen brand. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
Japanese boy band Arashi to stream postponed concert on Nov. 3
Arashi, a popular Japanese boy band who will suspend their activities next year, will stream a postponed concert on Nov. 3 online, their agency Jonny and Associates Inc. said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
Fukuoka: Man who fled police during raid captured 5 hours later
A 36-year-old man who fled police during a search of his residence in Date City on Tuesday was captured later that day, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 08
Hawaiian shirt leads to arrest of man, 26, for molesting woman
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 08
Hokkaido: 23 coronavirus infections found at Sapporo hostess club
More than 20 persons connected to a hostess club in Sapporo City’s top red-light district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city has revealed, reports Fuji News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 07
Japanese actress Suzu Hirose infected with coronavirus
Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 06
Yakuza's Halloween treats for kids to be banned
The assembly of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan has revised an ordinance to stop the country's largest crime syndicate from handing out treats to children at its headquarters on Halloween. (NHK)
Oct 06
Woman suspected of fatally stabbing 2 children, hanging self in Suginami
Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
3 abducted girls located in separate cases in Aichi, Shizuoka and Chiba
Law enforcement divisions in three prefectures have located three girls after they were allegedly abducted in separate incidents. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
After killings, Hyogo passes Japan's first regulations on crossbow ownership
An ordinance to keep tabs on crossbow owners was passed Monday in Hyogo Prefecture, in response to a fatal shooting in June in which a local man killed three members of his family and seriously injured another. (Japan Times)
Oct 06
Barbecue party suspected as cause of infections among GSDF personnel
A barbecue party held in a closed, crowded and close-contact setting may have led to the spread of the coronavirus among Ground Self-Defense Force personnel, officials of the Defense Ministry's Ground Staff Office said Monday. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Thai police arrest Japanese for growing cannabis
Police in northern Thailand have arrested a Japanese national and four Thais on suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis. (NHK)
Oct 05
Fashion designer Takada Kenzo dies of coronavirus
Paris-based fashion designer Takada Kenzo, founder of the global brand KENZO, has died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 81. (NHK)
Oct 05
Boy, 16, suspected of fatally stabbing aunt before fatal leap in front of train
A high school boy is believed to have fatally stabbed his aunt at his residence in Okazaki City on Saturday before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 4). (tokyoreporter.com)