Japan's top court has dismissed a claim by a non-regular worker that her employer should pay her bonuses.
The woman in her 50s had worked as a secretary at Osaka Medical College on an hourly wage contract.
She filed the lawsuit, claiming that it was unreasonable that the college did not pay her bonuses though she did the same work as regular employees. She demanded the employer pay compensation.
After a district court dismissed her claim, the Osaka High Court overturned the ruling and ordered the college to pay her compensation worth 60 percent of bonuses received by regular employees. Both the plaintiff and the defendant appealed against the ruling.
Supreme Court presiding Justice Miyazaki Yuko said on Tuesday that the college assigns difficult tasks to regular employees, and they are subject to personnel transfers. She pointed out that the college pays bonuses for the purpose of securing workers who can fulfill tasks as regular employees.
Miyazaki also said tasks for non-regular workers appear to be easier than those for regular workers, and that it is too much to say that non-payment of bonuses was an unreasonable disparity.
The justice added, however, that similar claims should be examined on a case-by-case basis if there are any unreasonable disparities with regard to bonus payments.
大阪医科大学の元アルバイト職員の女性が正社員との待遇格差を是正して賞与を支給するよう求めた裁判で、最高裁は原告側の敗訴を言い渡しました。
判決のなかで、最高裁は「大学側は職務を遂行し得る人材確保やその定着を図るなどの目的から正社員に賞与を支給していた」としたうえで、「アルバイト職員だった原告に賞与を支給しないという労働条件の相違は不合理と認められるものにあたらない」と指摘しました。
Oct 14
Japan's top court has dismissed a claim by a non-regular worker that her employer should pay her bonuses.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged attempted robbery of a woman in Higashimurayama City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 14
Miki Nishino, a former member of idol group AKB48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Monday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 14
A patient whose arrival at a hospital was delayed by 16 minutes after the ambulance he was in made a wrong turn on a Tokyo expressway later died, the Tokyo Fire Department said Monday.
(Japan Today)
Oct 13
The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month.
(Japan Today)
Oct 13
It started with a gun and ended with a bang.
At just past 7:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip approached a parked vehicle in Seto City. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 13
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment on Sunday, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Oct 13
Kyohei Tsutsumi, a veteran composer of popular Japanese songs that impacted the country’s music scene in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of aspiration pneumonia, sources close to the matter said Monday. He was 80. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
A main event of a long-running festival usually held in western Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
The Imperial Household Agency is considering excavating Daisen Kofun in Osaka Prefecture, the country’s largest ancient burial mound, in a conservation project that could begin around next fall, sources close to the plan said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan’s top acting award three times and had recently given birth to her second child. A graceful beauty, she appeared in a box-office favorite last year and advertisements for a top ramen brand. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
Arashi, a popular Japanese boy band who will suspend their activities next year, will stream a postponed concert on Nov. 3 online, their agency Jonny and Associates Inc. said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
A 36-year-old man who fled police during a search of his residence in Date City on Tuesday was captured later that day, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 08
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 6).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 08
More than 20 persons connected to a hostess club in Sapporo City’s top red-light district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city has revealed, reports Fuji News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 07
Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Oct 06
The assembly of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan has revised an ordinance to stop the country's largest crime syndicate from handing out treats to children at its headquarters on Halloween.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
Law enforcement divisions in three prefectures have located three girls after they were allegedly abducted in separate incidents. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
An ordinance to keep tabs on crossbow owners was passed Monday in Hyogo Prefecture, in response to a fatal shooting in June in which a local man killed three members of his family and seriously injured another. (Japan Times)