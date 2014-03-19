Japan is considering an additional economic stimulus package focusing on boosting consumption dampened by the novel coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to instruct officials to draw up the specifics next month at the earliest, with the draft of the government's third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 to be compiled by the end of the year to finance the policy measures, the sources said.
The draft extra budget is likely to be submitted to next year's ordinary Diet session convening in January, during which the initial budget for the next fiscal year from April 2021 is also set to be discussed.
Part of the new countermeasures in the upcoming package will be funded by the fiscal 2021 budget, according to the sources.
Among the envisaged steps is extension of "Go To" campaigns, under which the government covers part of the costs of domestic tourist trips and dining out to encourage consumption and help revive tourism and food services, two sectors hit hard by the pandemic, the sources said. The programs are effective through January.
Oct 14
Oct 13
Campaigning began Monday for a Nov 1 referendum on whether Osaka should become a metropolis akin to Tokyo in 2025.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained more about the government's decision last week to reject six candidates for the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines. (Kyodo)
Oct 07
A local politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire for claiming last month that his north Tokyo ward would "cease to exist" if the rights of sexual minorities are protected by law. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday fought back against speculation that the rejection of six scholars to the Science Council of Japan is attributed to their criticism of national security legislation approved under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
Japan's science council which makes policy recommendations to the government sent a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asking him to explain his recent refusal to appoint some of the body's nominees as new members. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has refused to appoint six nominees as new members of a leading organization of Japanese scientists, prompting a call for the move to be retracted.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Saturday to press forward with reconstruction efforts for areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as he visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant crippled by the disasters. (Japan Today)
Sep 27
NHK has learned that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Japan as early as next month to meet his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu.
(NHK)
Sep 26
The latest NHK opinion poll shows that Japan's new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has an approval rating of 62 percent. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan's minister for administrative reform on Thursday ordered all national government offices to stop requiring hanko stamps on official documents as a rule. (Nikkei)
Sep 25
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to take steps to improve the strained relationship between the two countries in their first telephone conversation.
(NHK)
Sep 19
A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, the Lower House’s secretariat said Friday, the first confirmed infection of a Japanese lawmaker.
(Japan Times)
Sep 19
Japan's new prime minister will pursue economic structural reforms through a mixed bag of policies that target specific industries, rather than a grand strategy to reshape society and boost long-term growth.
(Japan Today)
Sep 18
Shinzo Abe, Japan's outgoing and longest-serving prime minister, left his office in Tokyo for the last time on September 16, 2020. Abe had announced his plans to resign in August, citing health problems related to ulcerative colitis. (SCMP Clips)