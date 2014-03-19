Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged attempted robbery of a woman in Higashimurayama City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 13).
At around 1:00 a.m. on August 6, Kyosuke Irie, of no known occupation, allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s.
“Don’t scream,” he reportedly threatened her. “Hand over the money.”
When the woman resisted, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed, police said.
Upon his arrest, Irie admitted to the allegations. “[I did it] because I can’t live without money,” the suspect was quoted by police.
Before the incident, the suspect followed the woman over a distance of about 200 meters from Kumegawa Station, police said.
